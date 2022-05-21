Most local folks knows that the most beautiful time — if also the most crowded time — to visit Roan Mountain is around the third week of June, when the Cloudland Rhododendron Gardens are usually in peak bloom.
But in recent Junes there's been another reason to make the trip up to the highest mountain and the most scenic highlands in the region.
The group that knows those highlands the best is sending out an invitation to everyone to enjoy one of five free, guided hikes and outings in that spectacular place. The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, or SAHC, is a nonprofit land trust conserving land and water resources in the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina. Since 1974, the conservancy has protected more than 80,000 acres of unique plant and animal habitat, clean water, farmland, scenic views and places for all people to enjoy outdoor recreation.
On Saturday, June 18, the conservancy will host June Jamboree, with morning hikes followed by an afternoon social at the Little Cove Creek Preserve from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.
“We are so excited to return to host group hike for the June Jamboree this year,” said Cheryl Fowler, the conservancy’s membership director. “As SAHC’s flagship focus area, the Highlands of the Roan have been a focal point of conservation and habitat management efforts for decades.
"This year, we will highlight the diversity of SAHC’s conservation efforts in the landscape, from public lands in the Hampton Creek Cove Natural Area to a quiet, conserved private cove that is near and dear to many friends of the organization. We hope people will come out to join us, benefit from spending time in nature, and find out more about what we do.”
Participants are invited to enjoy a day of free, guided outings in the iconic Roan landscape and soak in views of flowering blooms, cascading steams, and mountain vistas as SAHC celebrates the conservation of globally important ecosystems in the Roan Highlands. The June Jamboree offers a variety of outings for different ages, interests, and ability levels, from challenging tricks to relaxing yoga or a simple stroll to a waterfall.
The guided outings are all free, but preregistration is required and space may be limited. Locations for each hike vary.
The afternoon social from 1 to 4 p.m. will be hosted at SAHC’s Little Cove Creek Preserve, with an accessible deck area. Light refreshments will be provided.
If you plan to attend the social, it is requested that you register. There is a separate signup for each outing and the social. Participants are welcome to enjoy both an outing and the social, just an outing, or just the social. To register or get more information, go to appalachian.org/june-jamboree-2022/.
The conservancy suggests several things to bring for the outings: water bottle, sturdy footwear, gear/clothing relevant for your specific outing,and a bag to carry personal items. Weather in the Roan can change quickly, so you may want to bring sunscreen, a rain jacket and multiple layers.
Most hikes will include an opportunity to stop for lunch along the way; plan to bring your own lunch. More details will be provided after registration.
The hikes
Hike No. 1: Shell Hollow Loop at Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area, Tenn.; starting at 10 a.m. The hike is 3 miles, with a difficulty rating of 5 on a scale of 1 to 10. Tom Gatti and David Smith (both former SAHC seasonal Roan ecologists). The hike will feature the chancer to see and hear golden winged warblers, the ruins of the Lenoir Shell homestead and big old growth trees.
Hike No. 2: Waterfall stroll and story sharing at SAHC’s Little Cove Creek Preserve, Tenn.; startting time is 10 a.m. The hike is rated as easy, 1 on a scale of 1 to 10. Jay Leutze (author and SAHC senior advisor to the Board of Directors). Leutze invites participant to join him at SAHC’s Little Cove Creek Preserve for a morning of storytelling and appreciation for one of the most unique places in the world.
Anyone and everyone is invited, whether you have a story to tell or not. Longtime Roan residents will appreciate this event as a time to recount how times have changed, what has been preserved and acknowledge to memories in this timeless corner of the world. Participants can also enjoy relaxing by a small waterfall on the preserve.
Hike No. 3: Yoga with Kim Blaine at SAHC’s Little Rock Creek Preserve, N.C.; starting time is 10 a.m. The event is rated easy, 2 on a scale of 1 to 10. Kim Blaine, owner of Downtown Yoga Center in Johnson City, will lead a calming, stress-relieving yoga class surrounded by mountain streams.
Hike No. 4: Birding with Simon Thompson at SAHC’s Wiles Creek Preserve, N.C; starting time is 9 a.m. The event is rated moderate, 4 on a scale of 1 to 10. Leader is Simon Thompson (Ventures Birding Tours). On a roughly 1.5-mile hike led by Thompson, participants will experience the abundance of beauty and species diversity in this mountain haven. Road Stewardship Director Marquette Crockett will be on hand to answer questions about future management priorities for the preserve.
Hike No. 5: Challenge hike at Hampton Cove Creek State Natural Area, Tenn. Start time is 9 a.m. The hike is 6.5 miles and is rated as strenuous, 11+ on a scale of 1 to 10.
The leader is Travis Bordley, SAHC Roan ecologist. This challenging hike starts at Hampton Creek Cove and journeys up 1,850 feet of elevation on the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, through pastured farm roads and wooded footpaths to Yellow Mountain Gap on the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. After a short stretch on the Appalachian Trail, the group will leave trails behind and bushwhack through an SAHC preserve and eventually back to where their cars we’re parked. The total hike is about 6.5 miles, with lots of elevation gain.
Post Hike Social
The social will take place at the SAHC Little Cove Creek Preserve in the afternoon. Share experiences while learning about SAHC’s recent land protection news. Attendees will be able to relax at the newly refurbished cabin and have the opportunity to take an optional short hike to explore the nearby creek and waterfall. Drinks and light refreshment will be provided.