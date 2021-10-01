Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicked off Friday, and state leaders want to ensure the public knows about a free statewide address confidentiality program for some crime victims.
It’s called Safe at Home and applies to any victim of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking or any sexual offense.
“Hundreds of individuals and families have protected themselves from becoming victims again by protecting their address through our office’s Safe at Home address confidentiality program,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage Tennesseans of any age or gender who’ve been a victim of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, or any sexual offense to take advantage of this free program.”
Who Can Apply
Who should consider applying to participate in the program?
Victims of domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking, or any sexual offense, who:
• Are attempting to escape an abuser, stalker, or other aggressor;
• Are currently residing in a domestic violence shelter or other crisis shelter;
• Are currently temporarily residing with family or friends;
• Have moved to a new home within the previous 30 days;
• Have children; or
• Rely upon, or will need to rely upon, public assistance programs.
Safe at Home prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.
Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include identifying information, make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.
Local partnering agencies
Washington County:
• Abuse Alternatives — 423 764-2287
• Frontier Health Safe House — 423-416-8885
• Washington County Family Justice Center — 423-722-3720
• Youth Villages — 423-283-6500
• Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking — 865-236-1046
• First Judicial District Attorney’s Office — 423-743-1113
Carter County:
• Change is Possible — 423-743-0022
• Isaiah 117 House — 423-773-5677
• Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking — 865-236-1046
• First Judicial District Attorney’s Office — 423-743-1113
Unicoi County
• Change is Possible — 423- 743-0022
• Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking) — 865-236-1046
• First Judicial District Attorney’s Office — 423-743-1113
Johnson County
• Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking — 865-236-1046
F• irst Judicial District Attorney’s Office — 423-743-1113
For more information about the Safe at Home program, participant eligibility or becoming a partner agency, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043