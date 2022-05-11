ELIZABETHTON — With the warm weather of spring already here, it won’t be long before the weekly Covered Bridge Jams are back.
In addition to the weekly events, there will also be a special bluegrass event as part of the Jams. This event, called the “Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree,” will take place on June 11 and will start at 5 p.m. on the Covered Bridge Stage. As with all Covered Bridge Jam events, it will be free and open to the public.
The Jamboree will feature Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out. The group has made many appearances on the Grand Ole Opry and won many International Bluegrass Music Association awards, including seven IBMA Vocal Group of the Year awards, six Male Vocalist of the Year awards and numerous other accolades.
The Trinity Valley Travelers will also appear, a local bluegrass band that is always a crowd pleaser.
“We are extremely excited about this year’s Bluegrass Jamboree and hope that everyone in the community and those in surrounding areas will come out and enjoy some awesome music in a beautiful setting,” David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, said. “We are truly delighted to bring this special musical event that showcases an internationally known artist, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and the beauty of our historic Covered Bridge Park and downtown Elizabethton.”