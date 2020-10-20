ELIZABETHTON — The newest instructor in the diesel programs at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton certainly has a lot of experience.
College President Dean Blevins announced that Ruben Carder has joined the faculty. Carder has over 25 years of experience.
He is a 1994 graduate of the diesel powered equipment program at TCAT-Elizabethton. Following his time at the school, Carder worked as a heavy equipment technician for the Virginia Department of Transportation. He also worked as a field service manager for Contractors Machinery in Kingsport and is a certified Bobcat technician for Bobcat of the Mountain Empire in Johnson City.
TCAT-Elizabethton students work on actual diesel vehicles and have the option of studying diesel and agriculture construction and equipment.
Upon completion of the 20-month program, students receive a diploma as a diesel technician.
TCAT-Elizabethton is an authorized Kubota Technician Training Certification Center.