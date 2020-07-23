U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st District, said Wednesday he expects Congress will step up funding for “rapid testing” kits for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the new installment of the CARES Act.
The Johnson City lawmaker said such testing “is a solution” to quickly pinpointing cases of the virus in schools, nursing homes and other critical institutions.
“We have done 50 million coronavirus tests in this country,” Roe told reporters on a conference call. “Rapid tests is where we have failed so far.”
Roe noted that one reason President Donald Trump isn’t often seen wearing a face mask in public is because the people he and Vice President Mike Pence come into contact with are rapid tested for COVID-19 on the spot.
“He (Trump) only needs to wear one symbolically,” Roe said.
He said the federal government plans to get 15,600 rapid test kits out to long-term care facilities and nursing homes by the end of the month. The congressman said the new version of CARES Act — currently being negotiated by Congress and the White House — also includes $100 billion to pay for rapid test kits for K-12 schools and higher education.
He said such tests could allow school systems to “play ball” in the fall. He said the tests are less that $20 a person for schools.
“We still need to get that point-of-care testing into doctor’s offices like mine,” the retired physician said. “You could bring your family into my office and get tested like you can for strep or the flu.”
Roe told reporters he hopes the weekly supplemental unemployment benefits for the pandemic are decreased in the new CARES Act from the current $600 amount. The congressman said he attended a conference with U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia earlier this month in Morristown, where they heard from area manufacturing executives who said there are too many unfilled jobs now.
“They said the enhanced unemployment benefits are a detriment to them hiring people,” Roe said.
He also noted that several restaurants in Sevier County are also paying servers bonuses of up to $1,000 “for that very reason.”
On other issues:
• Roe said he was given the wrong ballot in a contested Republican Primary for state House of Representatives when he and his wife voted early in Washington County on Saturday. The congressman said he lives in the 7th District, but mistakenly voted in the 6th District race.
When he discovered the error, Roe said election officials told him he could not change his vote.
“I’m very concerned,” he told reporters. “It shouldn’t have happened.”
Roe said it was “not fair” to the four Republican candidates running in the two state House races.
“I don’t know how many other people that this may have happened to, but in a close election, it can make a difference,” Roe said.
• The congressman said he would vote for passage of the Great American Outdoors Act to fund the preservation and maintenance of national parks and federal lands. He said the bipartisan bill has been “very beneficial” to the 1st District, where he says federal land in Unicoi County, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and other protected areas have received over $58 million from the conservation fund.
Roe said he was not as supportive of a portion of the act that calls for $1 billion to purchase additional land for federal protection. He said he would prefer money goes to the upkeep of existing protected areas.
“We’ve not maintained our public lands as we should,” Roe said, noting his recent experience of encountering unkept trails while visiting Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. “It’s embarrassing.”
• Roe said his congressional office is acting as a “facilitator” in working with the Boone Lake Association and the Tennessee Valley Authority to hammer out the details of returning Boone Lake to its full capacity. The congressman said he has spoken to the TVA’s leadership after meeting last week with the officials Boone Dam Repair Coalition to hear their concerns regarding the removal of vegetation and debris from the lake before the reservoir’s water levels begin to rise in the spring.
“A decision has to be made fairly quickly,” Roe said. “Talks are ongoing.”