PINEY FLATS — Rocky Mount State Historic Site’s Timeline and Heritage Festival is returning for its third year with over 100 historical reenactors spanning over two centuries.
Rocky Mount will host the Timeline and Heritage Festival on June 12-13, which will feature historical reenactments, lectures, demonstrations and presentations beginning with the Revolutionary War and going through modern times, as well as food trucks, vendors and live music from throughout history.
“We decided to start with the Revolutionary War and then just proceed, because each area of history has been important to East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina, and everyone in our region has connections to some point of history throughout the era,” said Whitney Hoss, Rocky Mount’s event coordinator.
Visitors can expect to see a Revolutionary War soldier display, several Civil War general portrayals, a 1918 World War I Hello Girl portrayal, a World War II encampment, a blacksmith forge, and more on display. The site will host a barn dance near the end of the festival on Saturday night, and will open the festival on Sunday morning with a historic church service.
“We’re gonna have about a hundred or more reenactors spanning from the 1770s to the 1960s,” Hoss said.
The site will also give tours of their museum and historic homestead during the event.
“All of us are living history reenactors through different time periods, and some of us do three or four different time periods, and I think it was the idea of sharing history with children and educating the public, and, Rocky Mount, educating the republic and educating children is what we do here,” Hoss said.
Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, call Rocky Mount at 423-538-7396.