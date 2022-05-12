ELIZABETHTON — Retired Carter County deputy Rocky Croy has announced his candidacy for sheriff of Carter County in the Thursday Aug. 4 county general election. Croy is running as an independent and will challenge Republican candidate Mile Fraley. Fraley defeated the incumbent sheriff, Republican Dexter Lunceford in the May Primary.
In his announcement, Croy said “I am running as a conservative independent. I believe all people should have a choice for who they vote for and not just end at the primary.”
Croy spent his career in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. “I have worked for five sheriff’s in Carter County and have seen different ideas that have helped Carter County. I would combine some of those to make the sheriff department a place where people would be proud to work, and the citizens knew they would be safe, knowing they had a sheriff’s department they could trust and would be there to help everyone equally and fairly.”
Croy said he grew up in the Range community and attended the former Range Elementary School. He graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1978. “I am married to Cindy Giles Croy, we have five children, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.”
Croy said he served in law enforcement in Carter County for 34 years, starting under Sheriff Bill Crumley as a dispatcher, and worked his way up to captain. “I feel Carter County needs a full-time sheriff who will take time to listen to the citizens and will be approachable to all. I think Carter County deserves a sheriff who will hold himself and the department accountable for their action. I will bring the department a level of professionalism and leadership back to the department.”
Croy said he would put more deputies on each patrol shift and make sure all legal documents are handled correctly. He also said he will support constable training and restart the reserve police officer program and the litter program with jail inmates who are low risk. He said he would work to keep and recruit the best officers for Carter County and work with other department to establish good working relations. He said drug enforcement should be restructured.
He said “Carter County will be a safer place, with trained and experienced officers on patrol." He said anyone with questions may contact by phone at 423-972-7988 or croy02@gmail.com.