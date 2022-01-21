ROAN MOUNTAIN — The annual Roan Mountain Winter Naturalist rally will be a shorter version this year because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Conference Center at Roan Mountain State Park. The morning programs usually held with the winter naturalist rally won’t be held this year, and there will be no lunch served.
The afternoon field trips will be held this year at 1:30 p.m. and they will be free of charge. Three separate winter hikes will be offered.
Participants will meet at the conference center parking lot, and warm clothes and sturdy shoes are recommended.
The hikes are: wildlife tracking and animal signs; winter birding and their survival strategies; and diversity of trees and woody plants in winter.
Wildlife tracking and animal signs will be led by Marty Silver, park ranger at Warrior’s Path State Park. The hikers will visit areas along the Doe River in Roan Mountain State Park. The hike is moderately strenuous and kid friendly and is fun for all ages.
Winter birding and their survival strategies will be led by Larry McDaniel, birder and naturalist. McDaniel will take participants to look for birds in and around the park and discus the various winter strategies birds use. This wall will not be strenuous, and participants will need binoculars. There will be a few pairs available to borrow.
Diversity of trees and woody plants in winter will be lead by Cade Campbell, a biology student and naturalist at East Tennessee State University. This hike will focus on Roan Mountain’s biodiversity of trees and woody plants and how to identify them during their long winter rest.
For safety, each field trip is limited to 10 people. Registration is required. To register, go to www.friendsofroanmtn.org/.
Once you register, you will receive an email with a ticket.
The Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center is at 1011 Tenn. Highway 143, Roan Mountain Tennessee, 37687. It is a left turn across from the amphitheater after passing the park cabin area.