ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will once again be hosting the Junior Ranger Camp for children who are 8 to 11 years of age. The children will learn about safety, plants, animals, bugs, astronomy, environmental stewardship, history and more. At the conclusion of the week each participant will be sworn in as an official Junior Ranger for Tennessee State Parks at the graduation ceremony and banquet.
This year the camp will operate from Monday through Thursday, June 20-23, from 8:30 a.m. until noon each day. Graduation ceremony and party will take place on Friday. June 24 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m at the park Conference Center. An optional night hike will be offered Friday night after the banquet (families are welcome).
Registration for the camp is open now and closes on June 6. Registration fee is $50 and that includes a t-shirt, daily snacks and fun awards celebration on Friday night. Registrants will receive additional paperwork via email, including liability waiver, medical history form and information forms for each child, as well as agenda details and pickup and drop off locations for each day.
Cloudland Elementary School students may register at a discount rate of $35 by contacting the park office at 423-547-3900. Registration is open only to children who are ages 8 through 11.
The Tennessee State Park Junior Ranger Program offers children a fresh look at the world around them, inspiring a love of nature and the outdoors, camps open the door to a lifetime of fun and adventure.