ROAN MOUNTAIN — Park Ranger Marcianne O’Day of Roan Mountain State Park said 2021 was a great year at Roan Mountain “and we are excited about the variety of programs we’ve got on the calendar already in 2022.”
She said “Judging by these past years, people are making parks a part of their regular lifestyles more than ever and we’re happy to plan and provide interesting ways to help them connect with the wonderful and unique resources we protect here at Roan Mountain.”
O’Day said the park’s yoga programs are building on the success of last year and there will be another Yoga Weekend on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and Feb. 20. At 10 a.m. She said a new program will be added called “Winter Twist” and wet will “wring out the winter blues.”
O’Day said the Yoga is one of the efforts by the park staff to encourage wellness n the community. She said the park’s yoga instructor, Wendy Smith, is an excellent teacher “and at $12 per class, it’s a terrific value — and a great excuse to visit the park for some self-care. I know I’ll be registering and enjoying a workshop (or all four) myself.” The yoga will be taught at a cozy spot nest to the fireplace at the Conference Center.
Some of the other park rangers will be contributing to the park calendar, O’Day said. “Ranger James Holland will be bringing back a few of his greatest hits in February — Backpacking Trail Meals on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Park Headquarters. The class is $12 for adults and $6 for; children under 12.
Holland will also be offering his class on the Tomahawk Toss. That will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. at Shelter No. 3 for $5. O’Day said “the whole family will enjoy learning to toss a tomahawk. He roped me into that a while back and I had such a good time. “He’s a great teacher and a wonderful program host.”
Ranger Phil Hylen will be offering his “Snakes of Roan Mountain” class on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. at the visitor center porch. The class is free. “This is a great opportunity to get up-close with our wildlife ambassadors,” O’Day said. “Ranger Hylan recently refreshed our reptile room at the visitors center and we now have a garter snake to observe there. Its a completely different personality from the others and a lot of fun to look at.
Ranger Hylen is also offering his “Peg Leg Mine GeoVenture” on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. at the visitor center porch for $10. “This is always a fun time,” O’Day said. “He takes everyone on a group hike through the ruins of the Peg Leg Mine operation to learn about the geology and industrial history of our park. Afterward, everyone gets to break open their very own geode or ore node. It’s very exciting — you never know what’s gong to be on the inside.”
O’Day was also excited about her February presentation and made it sound very appealing.
“For my program this month, I’ll be offering another Leave No Trace skills workshop called ‘Cathole Confidence’.” (The class will be on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the camper check-in. The class is free)
“It’s part of our patch series and will help outdoor enthusiasts learn more about how to answer the call of nature in a way that’s environmentally sound. We’ll go through the basics, for anyone who is completely new to the skill, but we’ll also talk about more advanced topics and tools of the trade, including WAG bags and poop tubes. It’ll be a shame-free, fun outdoor education experience,” O’Day said.
“I’ll also be offering a ‘Winter Tree ID’ workshop for beginners,” O’Day said. The class will be on Saturday Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Camper Check-in. The cost is $10. “The registration fee covers the cost of one of my favorite handy-dandy dendrology texts – ‘Winter Tree Finder’ by May Thilgarrd and Tom Watts. Attendees will get to take that home to add to their own libraries.”