ROAN MOUNTAIN — Elementary school students who participate in the Roan Mountain State Park Junior Ranger Camp will certainly have a great answer to the question “what did you do this summer?” They will be able to answer that at the end of the camp they got sworn in as an official junior ranger for the Tennessee State Parks. During the week-long course, students aged 8 to 14 will learn about safety, plants, animals, bugs, astronomy, environmental responsibility, history and more. Older students, aged 11-14 will also learn river snorkeling and repelling if the weather cooperates.
Junior Ranger Camp will take place from July 5-9 for youth from 8-14.
Camp will begin daily at 8:30 a.m. and will end by noon, with drop-off and pickup at the park amphitheater. Optional star party and moth parties will be offered Thursday night with families welcome. The camp’s graduation ceremony and party will take place Friday from 6-8:30p.m. at the Miller Farmstead. Families are welcome to join the party for hotdogs, s’mores and a night of festive celebration.
Registration fee of $50 includes all activities and related materials, a t-shirt, daily snacks, and awards celebration on Friday night. Space is limited and registration deadline will be Friday, June 25. Registrants will receive additional paperwork via email including a liability waiver, medical history form, and information forms for each child. Programs may be modified in the event of unfavorable weather conditions.
To register, or for more information, go to the park events calendar: http://bit.ly/juniorranger2021.