With the coming of spring, Roan Mountain State Park will be offering a lengthy schedule of ranger programs for March. Advance registration may be required. Children must be accompanied by an adult during the programs. For more information, or to register, visit the park calendar at www.tnstateparks.com.
On Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m., there will be “Fly-tying for beginners”. Learn the basics of fly tying and techniques in a hands-on instruction workshop with Ranger Philip Hylen. Make your own mountain stream classic fly - The Fuzzy Worm! Registration required. Cost is $15.
On Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. there will be a spring hike. Join Ranger James Holland for the park’s annual spring hike at the park. This year’s hike will be a moderate woodland 2-mile hike along the Blue 2 Loop. Participants should dress for weather conditions and bring a water source for the hike. This hike is free, but requires registration prior to the program. The group will meet at the Blue 2 Trailhead.
On Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. the “Peg Leg Mine GeoVenture” will be held. Explore the mining history and geology of Roan Mountain with Ranger Philip Hylen. This half-mile hike will coincide with each guest breaking open their very own piece of ore (could be actual ore node, or a geode. The group will meet at the Visitors Center porch. The cost is $10.
On Friday, March 25 at 2 p.m., the “Leave No Trace: Minimum Impact MasterChef, Donut Edition will take place. Join Ranger Marcianne O’Day for a family-friendly Leave No Trace (LNT) skills workshop. The group will make an easy Dutch oven dish (biscuit donuts) as we consider ways we can apply LNT principles while enjoying food in the outdoors. Meet at the camper check-in, cost is $2.
On Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. “Dendrology Detective Scavenger Hunt” will take place, led by Ranger Marcianne O’Day. For a closer look at the trees of the Roan Mountain State Park campground. In this family friendly program, the group will discuss the twig, bark and leaf characteristics that help identify tree species and use those clues to complete the scavenger hunt. All finishers will be awarded a handy Leave No Trace reference card. Meet at the camper check-in, the event is free.
On a separate matter, O’Day said “another thing I’m excited about is that we’re resuming our Farmstead Friday volunteer program at the Miller Farmstead starting this month. The Miller Farmstead is listed on the National Register of Historic Places because it represents a relatively-intact example of a farmhouse & outbuildings found in early 20th century Appalachia. It’s truly a treasure and one of the most unique and compelling features of Roan Mountain State Park.
“Last year brought record numbers of guests to the Farmstead, which is a dream come true, but also a real challenge. We have one seasonal Museum Program Assistant, Amanda Morgan, who is responsible for giving house tours, greeting guests, and all the work of maintaining the grounds. With the increased visitation over the past few years, the workload has become impossible for any one person to manage and we have needed help.
“We started the Farmstead Friday volunteer program last season to help alleviate that strain. Thankfully, when we reached out, wonderful volunteers answered the call and we have been blessed with assistance from regular volunteers and plenty of one-time volunteers as well. Based on the response last year, we’re starting the program early this year and trying to get the word out to a wider audience. We’re looking for help with maintaining the farmstead grounds, including cleaning & organizing, caring for livestock, turning the compost heap, and restoring our iconic haystack. No experience is necessary but volunteers who are experienced with facilities maintenance, farm & gardening work are especially appreciated. This season, we’re even bribing our workers with coffee & snacks to show our gratitude and add a social element! We’re grateful for all the help we can get.
Anyone who is interested can visit https://bit.ly/farmstead-fridays to register or learn more. The Miller Farmstead is such a beautiful place and it takes a great deal of work to manage a historic site and this is the time of year when most of it gets done. This is a great opportunity to make a difference that will be appreciated by the thousands of visitors who enjoy visiting the farmstead this year.”