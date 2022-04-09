ROAN MOUNTAIN — There is some great news for all those who love the Roan Mountain Naturalist Rally. The 63rd annual Roan Mountain Naturalist Rally will be back in full three-day format this year. After not having the rally at all in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and having a scaled down version in 2021, this year will be the full event, complete with the usual field trips, banquets and lectures. The rally will take place on Friday, April 22; Saturday, April 23; and Sunday, April 24.
Reservation and check-in will take place at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Registration for the rally can be made online at www.friendsofroanmountain or registration can be done during check-in on Friday night. Meals will once again be catered by City Market of Elizabethton. Dinners will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday night dinner will be roast beef or chicken. Saturday night dinner will be lasagna, either meat or vegetable. Meals include salad, side items, drink and dessert. Bag lunch for Saturday include choice of sandwiches: turkey and Swiss; chicken salad; ham and cheese; and pimento cheese. Prepaid reservation for meals must be made by April 19.
The Friday night lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m. and features Kris Light presenting on “Monarch Migration” Light is a native of Nashville, and graduated from the University of Tennessee. She has lived in Johnson City and Oak Ridge. She has taught science to elementary students for many years. She is a lifelong student of nature and has led wildflower walks in Tennessee State Parks for 34 years. She and her husband had the opportunity to travel to Mexico to see the spectacle of the overwintering monarch butterflies in January 2020. Her presentation will discuss the life cycle and migration these butterflies take each fall, as well as the experience of viewing them in their wintering grounds Light will discuss ways people can help the monarchs.
Following the program, there will be two evening events at 9 p.m.:
•The first is “Night Sky Viewing” with Gary Henson;
•The second is “Moth Viewing” with Larry McDaniel.
The program for Saturday:
6:30 a.m.: “Early Birds” led by the Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society. Meet at Park Visitors Center (water wheel). Bring binoculars.
Morning field trips will meet at the field adjacent to the park cabins entrance.
8:30 a.m.: “Birds of Roan Mountain” led by the Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society. Bring binoculars.
8:30 a.m.: “Salamanders” led by Doug Bond.
8:30 a.m.: “Wildflowers” led by Guy Mauldin.
8:30 a.m.: “Birding for Beginners” led by Joe McGuiness.
8:30 a.m.: “Talking with Nature” led by Cade Campbell.
8:30 a.m.: “Yellow Mountain Gap Hike”, 7 miles, led by Cory Franklin.
8:30 a.m.: “Hiking for Observations” led by Philip Hylen.
8:30 a.m.: “Hike to Jones Falls” led by Marty Silver. The hike will meet in the state park in Lane No. 8, driving to the trailhead. The hike is rated strenuous.
Two classes will meet at the Conference Center at 11 a.m.
•The first is “Fossil Casting” with Mick Whitelaw of the East Tennessee State University Geology, Geoscience Club from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•The second is “Flint Knapping” with Bob Estep demonstrating the ancient method of fashioning tools from stone.
Lunch will be in the Conference Center from noon to 1 p.m.
There will be a nature slide show with Tracy Campbell during lunch.
From 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Visitors Center, Kenny Light will present “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer.”
Afternoon field trips will meet at the field adjacent to the park cabins entrance:
2 p.m.: “Plants and their Pollinators” led by Kris Light.
2 p.m.: “Mosses and Liverworts” led by Jim Goldsmith.
2 p.m.: “Plants” led by Jamey Donaldson.
2 p.m.: “Aquatic Insects as Water Quality Indicators” led by Gary Barrigar and Anna Grizzard.
2 p.m.: “Appalachian Trail Hike” 4.8 miles led by Richard Broadwell.
2 p.m.: “Snakes of Roan Mountain” led by Philip Hylen.
2 p.m.: “Butterflies” led by Park Greer.
2 p.m.: “Geology/Paleo-ecology Hike” 5 miles, led by Jeremy Stout.
Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
After dinner lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m. by Diane Nelson presenting “Tardigrades” (water bears).
Nelson received her doctorate from the University of Tennessee in 1973 with her dissertation on tardigrades of Roan Mountain. She has presented her research on tardigrades at 14 international symposia and is scheduled for a 15th in Poland in 2022. She has had three species and one genus of tardigrades named after her. She is a professor emeritus at East Tennessee State University, retiring after 35 years of service. She has received the ETSU Distinguished Faculty Award and also the Meritorious Teaching Award from the Association of Southeastern Biologists. Although “officially” retired from ETSU, she continues to conduct tardigrade research and to provide service for her profession.
There will be two programs after the dinner and lecture. Both start at 9 p.m.
The first is “Night Walk” led by Cade Campbell.
The second is “Moth Viewing” led by Larry McDaniel.
Field trips on Sunday begin at 9 a.m.:
•Birds of Hampton Creek Cove, led by the Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society.
•Ed Schell Memorial Hike through Doe River Gorge-wildflowers and geology, led by Gabrielle Zeigler, Mick Whitelaw and Don Holt. This is an all day hike, bering water, lunch and rain gear.
11 a.m. at the conference center:
Tardigrade microscope workshop.
2 p.m. field trips, meet at the fields adjacent to the park cabins entrance.
•Salamanders, led by Lance Jesse.
•Tree identification, led by Adrianna Nelson.