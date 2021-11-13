ROAN MOUNTAIN — Tri-Cities hikers are certainly aware of the beautiful hiking trails in the Roan Mountain Highlands, but Marcianne O’Day, a park ranger with the Roan Mountain State Park, would like to get more people familiar with the trails at the foothills of the mountain.
O’Day is a Leave No Trace master educator and she will be offering leave no trace awareness workshops in Roan Mountain State Park on a regular basis, stating with a state park system statewide annual After-Thanksgiving Hike. Since she intends this to also be the first hike of her Leave No Trace series, it will be an easy mile-long hike over Tom Gray Trail. It will include a few stops along the way to learn the seven Leave No Trace principles. O’Day said “attendees will have the principles memorized before they leave, and everyone will get a Leave No Trace reference card and a certificate of attendance. The trail is one of our shorter, easier options, so this is a great one for anyone new to hiking.”
The hike is free and will be held on Nov. 26, starting at 11 a.m. at picnic shelter number 3 in the park. Although the hike is free, O’Day said preregistration is required. “Because our programs have been so well received lately, we’ve had to limit attendance by requiring advance registration. If folks want to register for any of our programs, they can go online to www.tnstateparks.com to see our park calendar, or contact the park office at 423-547-3900 to register by phone.”
There will be a second After-Thanksgiving Hike. O’Day said it is a Leave No Trace awareness workshop for children. It will cover the same principles and go over the same trail, but it is aimed at families with children under 12. “I’ve found that kids really respond to messages about taking care of our public lands and, in some cases, getting the kids on board is a great way of reaching the adults in their lives. The children will also receive an official Leave No Trace reference card and a certificate of attendance. This hike will take place on Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. at picnic shelter number 3 in the park. It also requires preregistration.
A unique event that will take place outside the park will be a birding trip to Little Wilbur Lake on Nov. 27, led by Park Ranger Philip Hylen. There will be views of migratory and wintering waterfowl on the mountain cliff lake. The event will begin at the Wilbur Dam parking lot at 9 a.m. It is a free event.
Ranger O’Day will be discussing Leave No Trace principles on at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 and again on Dec. 11, at the camper check-in. The Dec. 4 event is “Trash Your Trash”. This is a short Leave No Trace children’s activity. The Dec. 11 event is “Let’s Talk Trash” and it discusses how to use Leave No Trace principles to enjoy the outdoors without destroying it.
Also on Dec. 11, Ranger Hylen will be at the park headquarters at 2 p.m. to show how to make ornaments depicting the wintering birds of the region. These life-like ornaments make great seasonal gifts and aids in learning the birds of Tennessee. The cost is $10.
On Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. in the Upper Cabin parking lot, Ranger Hylen will present an Astronomy Campfire, the Christmas Star. There will be fellowship and snacks around the campfire while peering out into the night sky. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.