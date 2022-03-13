ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting incident that took place at 120 Old Highway 19E around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The sheriff’s department said that when deputies arrived, they found Franklin Lee Hamby had been shot.
The Carter County Rescue Squad responded and pronounced Hamby dead at the scene.
Sheriff’s Office investigators spoke with witnesses, who told them a domestic incident had taken place that led to the shooting. The sheriff’s department said investigators “are now speaking to a person of interest in the case and the investigation is ongoing."