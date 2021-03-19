ROAN MOUNTAIN — One man was killed and another was arrested after a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 19E in Roan Mountain on Wednesday evening.
Trooper Greg Marlowe of the Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived at the scene around 9:10 p.m. and reported the crash occurred on the highway near the intersection with Buck Creek Road when a northbound and a southbound vehicle crashed into each other.
Marlowe said the driver of the southbound vehicle was entrapped and had already died before the trooper arrived on the scene.
Marlowe identified the other driver as Jerry Lynn Stout, 67, 132 Moreland Gap Road. Marlowe said he asked Stout if he had been drinking, and said Stout told him he had consumed one beer.
Marlowe said Stout’s speech was slurred and sometimes he was “incomprehensible.” Stout reportedly said he was driving north from Banner Elk, N.C., and was going to his home at Moreland Gap. Marlowe said after the crash, Stout’s vehicle was in the southbound lane, facing northwest. The other vehicle came to a stop off the southbound side of the highway.
Stout was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. He is scheduled to answer the charge in Sessions Court on May 5.