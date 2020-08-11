ELIZABETHTON — Carter County has long been known for its Roan Groan Bicycle Race up the steep slopes of Roan Mountain to Carver’s Gap, but this year the county and the city of Elizabethton will handle a second stage of the weekend competition.
The Fat Tire Criterium will take place this Sunday in downtown Elizabethton if it receives approval from the Elizabethton City Council. The criterium has been held in Johnson City in past years. The course will be the one that Milligan College has used for its bicycle competition for the past several years.
The event will be held on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Elizabethton. The same street closures required for the Milligan competition will be closed for the criterium. This will close Hattie Avenue, Sycamore Street to East E Street, East E Street to North Riverside Drive, North Riverside Drive to Hattie Avenue, and Hattie Avenue to Sycamore Street. It also includes having Elk Avenue closed from Sycamore Street to Riverside Drive. An announcer/disc jockey will be on stage at Elk and Sycamore, and a fence will enclose the area.
The Roan Groan will be held on Saturday and will once again extend from Elizabethton to Roan Mountain. The race will start at Cat Island Park and finish with a category 1 climb for 7.4 miles and an elevation gain of 2,580 feet to Carver’s Gap.
That race will be followed by the Ballad Health Time Trial on Saturday at 2030 Temple Hill Road in Erwin.