ROAN MOUNTAIN — With the Rhododendron Festival just days away, both lanes of the highway leading to the Cloudland Gardens are open, but the plants in the garden aren’t quite ready to bloom.
A work crew did its part on Tuesday morning, finishing the patching job on the highway from Carvers Gap to the Cloudland Gardens. The crew finished up by lunchtime, collected on the traffic warning signs and departed. Long strips of still hot asphalt lined a long section of the eastern side of the road. Traffic was heavy on the road during the morning, and flagman had to be deployed to alternate traffic on the single open lane. During the afternoon, traffic was able to negotiate both lanes along the entire road.
The visitors who went to the top were greeted by rhododendrons heavy with buds, but with very few blooming yet.
It was a different story at Carver’s Gap. The rhododendron were in full bloom at that elevation of 5,500 feet, which is 700 feet lower than the 6,200 feet of the Cloudland Gardens. There were also flame azaleas in bloom on Round Bald.
Even with the road work, Roan Mountain was a busy place on Tuesday, with lots of traffic going up to the Cloudland Gardens and the parking lot at Carver’s Gap completely full and latecomers parking along side the road.
The Roan Mountain Citizens Club will be hosting its 74th Rhododendron Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The event will be held at Roan Mountain State Park at the foot of the mountain from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. There will be live music and other entertainment, arts and crafts, food and beverages.