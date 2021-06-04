ROAN MOUNTAIN — Pisgah National Forest has announced the temporary closure of Applanchian Road, North Carolina Route 1406, the access road that leads from Carvers Gap up to Toll House Gap, the Roan Mountain Day Use Area and the Cloudland Rhododendron Gardens. The temporary closure went into effect on Thursday and it was closed because of road failure.
“Crews are currently assessing the road damage to determine the necessary repairs”, the Pisgah National Forest reported on its web site. It said the road is closed to motorized use, but pedestrian use is allowed. The road is closed during the winter months and there is a permanent gate at the intersection with the state highways at Carvers Gap.
The closure comes at a time when there will be much traffic on the mountain. The annual Roan Groan bicycle race will be held tomorrow. The finish line for that race is at Carver’s Gap. The spectacular blooming of the Catawba rhododendrons in the Cloudland Gardens will occur in about two weeks and that normally draws large crowds and traffic on the road.
The Forest Service note on the road closure said access to the gardens is still available on foot and there are two routes that can be taken.
One is to walk the closed road from the gate at Carvers Gap to the garden loop trails. The distance is 3.8 miles.
The second way is to hike the Appalachian Trail southbound from Carvers Gap to the Cloudland Hotel site. The distance is 4.8 miles. From the hotel site, the paved parking lot for the Cloudland Gardens can be seen. The garden loop trails do not intersect with the Appalachian Trail, but the garden trails can be accessed from the other end of the paved parking lot.
Both the road and the Appalachian Trail are moderately steep. The Appalachian Trail is also rocky and suitable hiking shoes should be worn.