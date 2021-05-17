Part of Glendale Road in Washington County will soon be closing for bridge replacement and road work.
A partial closing will begin this week, as traffic will be reduced to one lane as work gets underway near the intersection of Tenn. Highway 81 and Glendale Road.
Washington County Highway Superintendent John B. Deakins Jr. said motorists should exercise caution when traveling in the area.
Beginning on May 25, Deakins said Glendale Road will be closed at Tenn. 81 and Martin Road for 150 days while crews replace a bridge and realign the intersection.
The work will be done by King Construction, and detours will posted around the work zone.
Deakins said realigning the intersection will address safety issues at that portion of Glendale Road.
“We’ve had two bad wrecks at that intersection this year,” Deakins said.