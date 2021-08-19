ELIZABETHTON — To successfully overcome the opioid epidemic and other substance abuse problems, it is well known that it takes more than just the will power of the individual. Religious and social organizations have long been involved in helping the individuals overcome the many difficulties.
Now, businesses are helping to change lives and restart workers towards successful careers. One such nascent human recovery program is the Caring Workplaces Initiative of the First Tennessee Development District.
The organization is supported by a grant from the Department of Labor and is managed by Kristina Peters, a caring workplaces employee coordinator and caring workplace advisor. On Thursday, Peters and Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby traveled to RiteScreen in the Watauga Industrial Park on Judge Don Lewis Boulevard to present a letter of gratitude to RiteScreen and the plant’s manager, B.J. Gott for being the first company to participate in the Caring Workplaces Initiative. RiteScreen manufactures screen doors.
The company has already interviewed to prospective employees and has hired one of them. Gott said the new employee has been doing well in his new job and one of the adjustments the worker had to make was to get used to hearing praise and encouragement instead of the criticism and discouragement he had always been used to receiving.
Yesterday’s meeting between plant manager, county mayor and government program coordinator was something that Gott was only a bit more familiar with than his employee was familiar with praise. But the mayor handed Gott the letter thanking him for his participation in Caring Workplaces. Woodby and Peters said RiteScreen was the very first company in the Tri-Cities “to step up to be part of this life-changing regional program.”
She said the mission of Caring Workplaces Initiative is to recruit and certify businesses to become “recovery friendly”. The initiative does this by providing tools, training, and recovery resources to assist workforce needs and to help build a group of Northeast Tennessee employers who are recovery friendly.
Gott has followed the progress of the employee as he does for all of his employees during his trips through the plant. He has also taken extra attention to the needs of the employee because of legal, judicial and other special needs because of his convictions. For instance, he provided the employee with time off to meet with his probation officer and he even arranged with NET Trans and paid for his transportation fees because of the employee’s revoked or suspended driver’s license.
In concluding her letter, Mayor Woodby reflected on these steps taken by the plant manager. “By becoming a certified workplace, RiteScreen has demonstrated its commitment to helping their employees and family members with challenges associated with substance abuse disorder, while also demonstrating a willingness to hire employees who are in recovery or justice involved and giving them a chance to change their lives. Your company has exhibited their compassion by being a recovery friendly workplace and valuing all members of our community, and you are extending a hand to those in need of a chance to turn their life around.”