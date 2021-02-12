Parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts and uncles gathered Friday morning to send off the Ridgeview Elementary School Raptors basketball teams on their journey to the state title tournament.
Before exiting the school building to a crowd of family and friends, the boys and girls basketball teams paraded through the halls as their classmates cheered them on. And the school cheerleading squad led the group of players out of the building.
Kenzie Bacon and A.J. Burke, both 14-year-old eighth-graders, said they’re excited to have come this far in their respective seasons and for the games ahead of them.
Bacon led her team to the state title games by helping the team pull in a win over the Hampton Lady Bulldogs last weekend.
Both teams won their Area 2 Class A Basketball Championship games to earn the honor of heading to the state tournament.
“To be able to do something we worked so hard for, it feels great,” Bacon said before boarding the bus for Rutherford County.
“It’s so special… we’re all in there together. We’re a family,” Burke said
Both teams coaches know exactly what their players were feeling as they prepared to get on the road. Alex Percell, the boy’s head coach, and Jaclyn Jenkins, an assistant coach for the girls, both attended Ridgeview and their teams to the state title game in 2012.
“It’s cool,” Jenkins said. “It’s a different perspective from being a player and now a coach. It’s cool to have the memories they’re having.”
Percell said the experience will be fun and he’s looking forward to his team showing what they’re capable of doing on the court.