ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Annual Roan Mountain Rhododendron Festival is back this year after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This is the 74th Rhododendron Festival, marking it as one of the oldest festivals in the region.
The Roan Mountain Citizens Club has been putting on the festivals since June 1947. This year, the club has scheduled the event for June 19 and June 20. The festival is always held around the third weekend in June, when the Catawba rhododendron reach their peak bloom in the Cloudland Gardens atop Roan Mountain, which has an elevation over 6,000 feet. Although called a garden, Cloudland is not made by man, as the rhododendron thrives and blankets many acres of mountains in the Appalachians. But the Cloudland Gardens are said to be the largest in the world. Thousands of magenta-pink blossoms erupt when the plants bloom.
On its website, the Citizens Club said its members are excited to once again be presenting the festival. The festival will once again be located at Roan Mountain State Park, which is located on Tenn. Highway 143 at the foot of Roan Mountain. “We look forward seeing everyone and encouraging social distancing measures,” the club wrote on its webpage.
In addition to the natural beauty of the area, the festival provides two days of live entertainment and about a hundred arts and craft vendors and purveyors of festival food. The festival is also a chance for the citizens club to raise money for its favorite charity, providing scholarships to outstanding graduates of Cloudland High School.