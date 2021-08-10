A proposed 288-unit apartment complex at 1072 W. Oakland Ave. in Johnson City has taken an important step forward.
The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved Tuesday a request to rezone roughly 18 acres of property from B-4 (planned arterial business) to R-5 (high-density residential), which would allow the project as presented to occur. The rezoning request must now go to the Johnson City Commission for consideration on three readings.
The proposed complex consists of 12 three-story buildings and will be made-up of a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The R-5 district allows for a max of 22 units per acre, but the developer is requesting about 15.7 units per acre. The project will require the construction of a sidewalk and deceleration lane along West Oakland Avenue.
TDK Construction Company, which is headquartered in Murfreesboro, is developing the property. Marcy Walker, an attorney representing the developer and the owners of the land, said pricing will be similar to rent charged at an adjacent apartment complex developed by TDK called the Reserve.
According to the Reserve website, units at the complex range from approximately $1,000 for one-bedroom apartments to about $1,600 for three-bedroom apartments.
West Oakland Avenue is a collector street. A traffic count from 2018 reported that there are about 3,000 daily trips on the road. City staff expect the road will have the capacity to handle the traffic generated by the apartment complex.
Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said the city's public works department has plans to incrementally upgrade West Oakland Avenue as properties in that area develop.
Mitchell noted that the size of the proposed project on West Oakland Avenue is fairly comparable to a 262-unit apartment complex called Universal at Mockingbird behind the Mall at Johnson City, which is nearing completion.