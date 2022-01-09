ReVIDA Recovery Centers and Ballad Health are partnering to offer free mammograms to people at ReVIDA locations in Johnson City, Morristown and Duffield, Virginia, through the end of February.
“We are proud to host Ballad Health to bring this life-saving screening service to our patients and others as we work to promote safe and healthy communities throughout the Appalachian Highlands,” ReVIDA Recovery Centers founder and CEO Lee Dilworth said in a press release.
“At ReVIDA, we believe mental health, physical health, and emotional health are intertwined. Routine mammograms are crucial to detecting breast cancer early and can help save lives. That’s why we want to offer this opportunity to both our patients and the community at large.”
Dilworth said offering this service is something that’s in line with the center’s mission to promote safe and health communities, and that it’s important for people to receive preventative services they may have put off during the pandemic and do so outside of a hospital setting with hospitals under strain from COVID-19 and staffing shortages.
“Kudos to Ballad for offering this mobile service to the community at-large,” Dilworth said. “We’re hosting them, they’re the ones doing it, so kudos to Ballad for having the mobile coach that moves around the whole Appalachian Highlands and provides this service to the community. We’re happy to host them at our place.”
The free preventative screenings are recommended for women 40 and older, and are open to the public with appointments available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select dates. More than a quarter of a million women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, but early detection can both reduce the cost of treatment and save lives.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mammogram screenings have reduced the number of women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body by 29% and early screenings reduced deaths by 26% for every 1,000 women screened.
“Detecting breast cancer early, when it’s easiest to treat, has a tremendous impact on a woman’s long-term health,” Paula Masters, Ballad Health’s vice president of health programs, said in a release from ReVIDA.
The mobile mammogram clinics will be available on the following dates at the following locations:
- Johnson City: 3114 Browns Mill Road, Thursday, Jan. 13, and Thursday, Feb. 10. Call 423-460-8487 and select option 2 to schedule an appointment.
- Morristown: 230 Bowman St., Suite C, Thursday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Feb. 17. Call 423-586-3249 and select option 2 to schedule an appointment.
- Duffield: 198 Ross Carter Blvd., Thursday, Jan. 27, and Thursday, Feb. 24. Call 276-690-7161 and select option 2 to schedule an appointment.
