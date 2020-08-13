ELIZABETHTON — There has been a change in the featured group for Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam.
The group that will be performing this weekend’s jam will be Retroville, a ‘70s and ‘80s tribute band that is a fan-favorite on the Covered Bridge stage.
Retroville will replace Chris Mathes, Jeff Sharpe and the Country All-Star Band. That group had previously been announced as the entertainers for this weekend, but a health problem has caused a cancellation.
The jam is a free concert held at the Covered Bridge Park on Saturday from 7-9 p.m.
Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Bleacher seating won’t be available because of the social distance guidelines. The department also encourages concert-goers to wear protective face masks and to remain 6 feet apart from other people.