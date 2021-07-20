ELIZABETHTON — The weekly free concerts down at the Covered Bridge Park on the banks of the Doe River in Downtown Elizabethton will continue this Saturday, June 24, when the band Retroville takes the stage at 7 p.m.
“We are expecting a large crowd to come out and enjoy this energetic group,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
Retroville formed in 2004 and has been going strong ever since. One of the unique things about the band is that it covers so many different musical styles. At most performances, they will cover material from the 1950’s to the 1990’s. The band’s main focus is the 1970’s and 1980’s.
Nanney said the band has 143 years of total combined experience. Band menbers are Wayne Kelley, lead vocals and guitar; Alan Links, keyboards and vocals; Mike Thacker, lead guitar and vocals; and Jerry Hanger, drums and vocals.
“We encourage everyone to be at the Covered Bridge Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair, bring a friend or the whole family and enjoy a phenomenal night of music,” said Nanney.