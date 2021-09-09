Like most Americans, Mike Templeton saw his life change as a result of the al-Qaeda attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Unlike most Americans, he would spend several years later in his life in the countries where the terrorists attacks had originated: Afghanistan and Pakistan. He served as a special agent with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and finally retired on July 2.
“There is a lot of interest in the region right now,” Templeton said. The United States has finally pulled its military forces out of Afghanistan and Templeton said the focus has also been on the region because it is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. While he approves of the attention the 20th anniversary has created, he said “we should never forget.” On the pullout of Afghanistan, Templeton said we must not forgot America’s allies who risked their lives.
Templeton grew up in Sullivan County. His wife, Shellie, is from the Eastern Star community. He went to East Tennessee State University, where he was enrolled in the College of Business, majoring in accounting. But Templeton knew he did not want to be an accountant. The key to the professional life he was seeking was found on a bulletin board at the college. The advertisement said the FBI was seeking accounting graduates to be special agents. He said he suddenly had the answer to what he wanted to do with his life.
Templeton graduated from ETSU in 1990. He then joined the Johnson City Police Department, where he worked as a police officer for four years. He then became a special agent of a federal agency he saw as more dangerous at that time than the FBI, it was the Drug Enforcement Administration.
He was working as a DEA agent in New Orleans on Sept. 11, 2001. His wife was in the Tri-Cities and he was preparing to teach a class in the Florida Panhandle about ecstasy use, a drug that was popular in rave clubs at that time. “My wife called me and told me I needed to turn the TV on.” The images he saw of the World Trade Center collapsing and the attack on the Pentagon changed his priorities.
“I had no interest in going and talking about anything, other than how can I help?” But it would be nine years before he would find himself directly involved in what was happening in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Templeton said it took him nine years to finally find him in Asia. He said God always comes first for him, but second and third on his priorities are family and country. He said it was nine years before he felt it was time he could go to Pakistan, leaving his wife and child in America.
Being an agent of the Drug Enforcement Agency meant there was a chance that Templeton would have been sent to Pakistan and Afghanistan even if 9/11 had not happened. Templeton said Afghanistan’s poppy fields are the number one producer of opium in the world. About 40% of that opium finds its way to world markets by going through Pakistan. He said CENTCOM estimates the opium industry in Afghanistan is worth $2.1 billion a year.
A decade after the terrorist attacks, Templeton was finally in the place where 9/11 had its roots. It had been nine years since the attacks, but Osama bin Laden, the head of al-Qaeda, was believed to still be commanding the terrorist organization from somewhere in the mountainous region. Templeton was working out of the DEA’s operations in Islamabad, Pakistan when Osama Bin Laden was shot and killed on May 2, 2011, when his private compound in Abbottabad was invaded by U.S. Navy SEAL Team Six.
Templeton had the privilege that many Americans would loved to have had by being able to visit the compound. He was even able to collect a few bricks from the damaged building. He has since presented some of those bricks, along with U.S. flags that had flown from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, to some special organizations and memorials.
Those bricks have become especially rare because Pakistan was sensitive to the abandoned compound of Osama bid Laden. Several months after his death, Pakistan decided to destroy it and scatter the remains to prevent it from becoming a shrine for followers of al-Qaeda.
But while Templeton helped disassemble the compound by removing bricks, the ETSU-educated accountant has helped assemble a Western understanding of how al-Qaeda and other Middle Eastern terrorists networks finance their operations around the world.
Following his tour in Pakistan, Templeton once again volunteered to return to the region. This time, he was assigned to Afghanistan. He said things had changed quite a bit since his 2010 tour. He said in 2010, there were over 100 personnel working in the DEA operations in Kabul, with its own air wing. With his latest tour, Templeton said there were now only six special agents assigned. He was the liaison officer to the Joint Special Operations Command in Afghanistan.
In his new posting, he continued to learn about the ways that terrorist move its money. First, al-Qaeda gets a piece of the opium trade from all 34 provinces in Afghanistan. It does this through tax collectors who operate openly. During the U.S. presence, these operators still communicated by telephone, knowing their conversations were being tapped by the Americans. When the conversations became detailed, Templeton said they were able to lose the American listeners by simply switching to WhatsApp messaging.
The way the terrorist millions were transferred around the world was not nearly as sophisticated as WhatsApp. Templeton said the terrorist organizations have found they can stop Americans from “following the money” by using the hawala remittance system. This system predates the modern banking system. It is a network of money changers operating in the open and across the globe. Since banks are not involved, all of these transactions are never picked up on modern financial reports.
Still, they amount to huge sums of money. Templeton discussed one such transaction in which $500,000 entered into the United States and there was no record on any banking or financial computer of its existence. He said the cost of the 9/11 attacks was $500,000.
As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, Templeton said “we must always remember 9/11 and remain vigilant so that it doesn’t happen again.”
Templeton said he reminds people that America has not had another 9/11 attack in 20 years. “That is not because of luck, that is because we have people throughout the world fighting the fight for us.”
He said those who helped fight that fight includes Afghanis who helped the DEA. “All of them have been vetted and we worked with them for years,” Templeton said. “These are people I worked with who I asked in Afghanistan to go out and conduct raids, to serve search warrants, arrest warrants, or quasi-military operations in Taliban and ISIS controlled territories. They put their lives on the line, so we owe them a debt of gratitude.” He said he has heard concerns from people about more refugees coming to America, but he said these people do not fit into that concern, these are people America owes a debt of gratitude.