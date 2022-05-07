Employee retention and managing growth will be crucial pillars of a proposed fiscal year 2023 budget that Johnson City commissioners reviewed during a workshop this week.
On Thursday, City Manager Cathy Ball outlined potential expenses from the city’s general fund, which includes a 5% cost of living increase for employees based on the consumer price index, a tenure-adjusted Christmas bonus, and a pay boost for staff with commercial driver’s licenses.
“We’ve talked about the fact that it is a very difficult market to hire CDL drivers and retain them,” Ball said. “We see this with bus drivers, we see it with our public works, water crews. We are really more challenged in these areas than we are anywhere else in terms of being able to retain these folks.”
Previously, the Christmas bonus has been the same for every employee, Ball said, and was in the neighborhood of $150. This year, the city will incrementally increase that number based on tenure, resulting in an additional $130,000 cost to the general fund.
“That’s not a huge number, but it does recognize employee tenure in the organization,” Ball said.
The city also plans to add dedicated bereavement leave for employees, which currently comes out of their sick days. Officials will also conduct a compensation and class study to evaluate the appropriate pay ranges for city positions.
The general fund finances the day-to-day operations of Johnson City government, and the city expects to see growth in sales and property tax revenues in FY23. Revenues for the fund total $101.7 million with the bulk — roughly a third — coming from property taxes.
City commissioners will hear a presentation about the city’s enterprise funds on May 12 and hold a workshop on May 19 to hear funding requests from community partners. The City Commission will consider the budget on three readings, the first of which is scheduled for June 2.
“One of the most important things we do all year long is adopt the budget because it kind of sets the tone for the rest of the year for the work that we do,” Ball said.
Ball’s budget also includes the addition of seven new positions: An economic development manager, a grants coordinator, a human resources coordinator for CDL employees, two assistant fire chiefs, a trades inspector and a planning technician.
Staffing in the fire department “needs to be increased,” Ball said, to help meet standards governing the number of people necessary to man a large ladder truck.
Ball said the proposed budget does not include funding for more fire department staff because the city plans to apply for a federal SAFER grant, which covers the cost of hiring personnel for three years. Johnson City would then pick up those costs.
The addition of a new trades inspector and planning technician will help account for ongoing growth, Ball said.
“It has been expressed to me that folks are having difficulty getting permits and are trying to work through getting everything they need,” Ball said. “Some of that is a shortage in staff given the increase in workload.”
The budget also includes funding for studies focused on transportation, parking and growth management. The city will also increase the funding set aside for road resurfacing by about $200,000.
“We need to invest more and more every year in road resurfacing,” Ball said. “So our plan would be every year that you would see that grow as opposed to having to wait five years and increase it a whole bunch.”
There’s also a combined total of approximately $4.4 million set aside for capital equipment and projects, including more than $1 million for upgrades to City Hall.
Additionally, the police department will receive both in-car and body-worn cameras. JCPD currently has fewer than six body cameras and only uses those for undercover operations.
Johnson City has seen steady growth in the general fund’s rainy day fund since FY15 with its unassigned fund balance ballooning from $2 million to $20 million in FY21. In FY23, the city would use $2.6 million of its reserves to cover one-time expenses.