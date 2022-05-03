Three Washington County officeholders cruised to re-election Tuesday without facing a challenger in the Republican Primary.
Likewise, Register of Deeds Teresa H. Bowman, Circuit County Clerk Brenda Downes and Trustee Rick Storey will face no opponent on the Aug. 4 general election ballot. The three are vying for a second four-year term in their respective offices.
Bowman received 9,917 unofficial votes in Tuesday’s polling, with Downes getting 9,405 votes and Storey collecting 10,334 votes.
School Board Races
In other primary races on the Washington County ballot, five Republicans were vying for three seats in the 1st District of the Washington County Board of Education.
Tuesday’s unofficial results show incumbents Annette Buchanan and Keith Ervin and challenger Vince Walters winning their party’s nomination. The top vote-getter in the race was Walters with 1,724 votes, followed by Buchanan with 1,656 votes and Ervin with 1,628 votes.
The three Republican nominees will face no challengers on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
In the 3rd District race, incumbent David Hammond and Gregg Huddlestone were the only two Republicans on the ballot for the school board. Hammond received 1,863 unofficial votes and Huddlestone 1,528 votes.
The GOP nominees will join incumbent Chad Fleenor, an independent candidate, on the August ballot for the three school board seats.
County Commission Races
Incumbent Jodi Jones received 46 votes to win the Democratic nomination in the 11th District of the Washington County Commission. She will face no opponent on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
In Republican races for the Washington County Commission:
• Richard Tucker collected 559 votes to defeat Isaac Moore, who had 413 unofficial votes, in the 1st District;
• Marty Johnson received 687 votes to defeat Jason Day with 471 votes in the 2nd District. The GOP nominee will face independent candidate Billy Austin in the August general election;
• Incumbent Jerome Fitzgerald received 1,043 votes to win the 3rd District;
• Josh Edens with 541 votes bested Todd Hensley with 519 votes in the 4th District race;
• Incumbent Bryan Davenport won the 5th District with 616 unofficial votes;
• Incumbent Greg Matherly received 586 voters to win the 6th District;
• Larry England collected 866 votes in the 7th District;
• Incumbent Freddie Malone won the 8th District with 545 votes. He will face independent candidate Scott Keith Holly on the Aug. 4 ballot;
• Incumbent Suzy Williams received 315 voted to win the 9th District;
• David Tomita received 239 votes in the 10th District. The Republican will face Democratic candidate Ben Putland (who collected 6 votes in his party's primary) and independent candidate Donald Feathers Jr. in August;
• Lewis Wexler received 355 votes to best Larry Grogan, who had 129 votes, in the 12th District race;
• Incumbent Kenneth “Kenny” Huffine collected 395 to win the 13th District;
• Incumbent Jim Wheeler won the 14th District with 636 unofficial votes;
• Ben Carder collected 968 votes to defeat Mark Rice, who received 413 votes, in the 15th District.