This week, a long-vacant building at 107 Buffalo St. in downtown Johnson City took another step toward revitalization.
Bill Donoho, one of the owners of Artistry in Glass in Limestone, has reinstalled several old windows — previously caked with paint on both sides — on the building’s facade.
Employees stripped the paint off the windows and replaced the deteriorating metal framework holding the glass in place.
“It was totally rebuilt as if it was new,” Donoho said. “The only thing that we reused was the glass.”
Donoho removed the windows in November 2019. The nature of the work plus the fact that Artistry in Glass is a small shop meant it took some time to get the windows ready to reinstall.
The windows are designed to scatter sunlight as it enters a building, sending it to the back of the room. In the late 1800s, Donoho said, the design served as a way to light a large mercantile store without having to rely on gas during the daytime.
California residents Gemma Velasquez and Murray Cruickshank own the building and told the Johnson City Press in October 2019 that they plan to restore it. They did not respond this week to an email requesting an update on the project.
During a June 27 meeting in 2019, the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review found the structure unfit for human habitation. It ordered the owners to provide within 90 days a work plan that included repairing the facade, the storefront and broken glazing.
That plan was submitted to the city, and a building permit was pulled in October 2019 by contractor Ernest Campbell Development for a new storefront, a new front door and to refurbish the artistry glass over the storefront. The total value of the work was estimated at $39,800. The permit is still in progress.
The structure is frequently called the “1888 building” because of the date stamp at the top of one of the walls.
In 2013, inspectors found multiple holes in the building’s roof and determined that the structure’s street-side parapet wall was leaning to the point that they were concerned loose bricks would fall on pedestrians.
The BDSR ordered Velasquez and Cruickshank to rebuild the parapet and fix the roof, repairs that they completed.