Restore Ukraine, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, food and other assistance to the people in war-torn Ukraine, has become an implementing partner of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to provide safe living spaces for displaced and war-affected people in the Kharkiv region.
Thousands of Kharkiv families have been forced to abandon their homes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many people who have lost their dwellings, or have been forced to leave them, are in urgent need of humanitarian support, as they are facing homelessness and hunger as winter approaches. With this season’s average temperature in this region ranging between 14 and 17 degrees, many local residents remain without a roof over their heads. Such conditions will make the upcoming winter unbearable for many.
“Kharkiv is by far the city that has suffered the most destruction in this invasion,” said Yaro Hnatusko, co-founder and executive director of Restore Ukraine and a native of Ukraine currently living in Johnson City. “These people are our family members, our friends and our co-workers, and they’re enduring unspeakable hardships. Things will get even worse this winter. But Restore Ukraine will continue to employ all means possible to help them — we won’t rest until they can rest and peace is restored.”
International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. As the UN Migration Agency, IOM supports migrants across the world, developing effective responses to the shifting dynamics of migration, and works in emergency situations. IOM has been working in Ukraine since 1996. Since February 2022, IOM has been providing multi-purpose assistance to war-affected people and communities.
With funding from international donors, including USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, the European Community Humanitarian Aid Office, the German Federal Foreign Office, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UN’s country-based pooled funds), the government of Canada, and more, Restore Ukraine supports IOM in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of permanent living accommodations and temporary shelters.
The project includes the distribution of 5,000 shelter repair kits enabling volunteer support to assist families who cannot do the repair work themselves, as well as the implementation of direct repair works on 60 private households that are currently unsuitable for living in the coming winter. Additionally, the project focuses on the winterization of a collective center in Kharkiv that is currently housing displaced persons from around the Eastern region of Ukraine.
“We are extremely grateful for the International Organization for Migration’s support in helping us secure suitable living space for many Ukrainians in dire need,” Hnatusko said. “This partnership allows Restore Ukraine to make construction materials accessible for the community and make necessary repairs in the damaged Kharkiv neighborhoods.”
The project focuses on the most vulnerable populations in Kharkiv. These include families with two or more children; single parents with several teenagers; people with medical needs, chronic illnesses or disabilities; elderly people; and people who were injured during the war.
“Many of these people have nowhere to turn for refuge, so we are committed to helping them rebuild and find suitable shelter for their children and other loved ones before another brutal winter sets in,” said Hnatusko. “Since the bombing doesn’t stop, Restore Ukraine is committed to reaching all displaced natives who haven’t been able to relocate and to provide them with life-saving assistance.”
Kharkiv has been hit particularly hard by the Russian invasion. According to the mayor’s administration, Russian artillery has destroyed more than 11,000 residential buildings, including 8,000-plus apartment complexes and private households. Almost 900 of the destroyed buildings belonged to the social infrastructure that regular people used daily — kindergartens, schools, universities and hospitals.
Making the winter extremely cold, Russian missiles set a new target to paralyze the country — ongoing shelling already damaged between 30% to 40% of energy infrastructure facilities, according to the authorities, leaving some people without heating. Power supply has been disrupted throughout the whole country including in Kharkiv where Restore Ukraine operates.
To donate money, or to find out other ways to support Restore Ukraine in their efforts, visit their website https://restore-ukraine.org.