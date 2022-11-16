Restore Ukraine, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, food and other assistance to the people in war-torn Ukraine, has become an implementing partner of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to provide safe living spaces for displaced and war-affected people in the Kharkiv region.

Thousands of Kharkiv families have been forced to abandon their homes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many people who have lost their dwellings, or have been forced to leave them, are in urgent need of humanitarian support, as they are facing homelessness and hunger as winter approaches. With this season’s average temperature in this region ranging between 14 and 17 degrees, many local residents remain without a roof over their heads. Such conditions will make the upcoming winter unbearable for many.

