With the war in Ukraine continuing to devastate local residents, Restore Ukraine Executive Director Yaro Hnatusko shares what the humanitarian organization was able to accomplish in 2022 and how it will continue to help Ukrainians this year.
While it may not seem like it in East Tennessee, Ukraine is still in the midst of a very harsh winter that will continue for several months. Many Ukrainians have nowhere to go and must stay in their homes as the Russian invasion continues. This is only made more difficult by massive power shortages and structural damages — like shattered windows — which can leave homes only a couple degrees warmer than the outside air.
Restore Ukraine — a nonprofit humanitarian organization founded by Ukrainian native and current ETSU graduate student, Yaro Hnatusko, and his brother — has been working to provide aid to the residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine, during this difficult time.
According to Hnatusko, at the beginning of the invasion in February of 2022, Restore Ukraine had the goal of fundraising $1 million to go toward humanitarian aid. He said that this was a rather ambitious goal since the organization only became recognized as a nonprofit in Ukraine and the United States in June. However, Hnatusko shared recently that the organization was able to raise $1.5 million last year to fund their efforts, and the organization continues to grow and expand its outreach.
During 2022 the organization’s main focus was on construction projects that would help Ukrainian residents not only survive the invasion, but also the harsh winter that is upon them. These efforts included winterizing and insulating existing homes, converting an underground shelter into a reinforced and secure bomb shelter and repairing household structural damages that would leave residents “extremely vulnerable” to weather.
“The way Restore Ukraine positions itself is from its strength,” said Hnatusko. “The large part of our humanitarian work is targeted toward construction because we know not many organizations can do that.”
He added that construction efforts on this scale are challenging because they require maintaining strong funding, having secure operational supply chains, procuring materials in a country with a damaged infrastructure and finding skilled laborers to execute the jobs. In 2022, Restore Ukraine was able to use their strengths to rebuild 40 apartments, provide 800 tons of building materials in the form of home repair kits and provide shelter to an additional 500 people with their renovated bomb shelter.
In addition to construction work, the organization has distributed over 600,000 pounds of food supplies to residents. These supplies come in the form of food kits which cost only $6 to $8 to assemble and are provided to residents monthly. Each kit contains roughly 15 pounds of mixed food supplies that can be cooked despite limited access to water and electricity.
In 2022, Restore Ukraine was also able to provide around 4,500 hygiene kits, which included personal hygiene items as well as cleaning and laundry supplies.
“Our response right now is a crisis relief response. … After the war is over, we will expand to a resettlement response which is very different,” Hnatusko said.
He explained that while aid is currently being targeted at residents, resettlement efforts will include the rebuilding of infrastructure like hospitals, schools and government buildings. However, Restore Ukraine is committed to continuing to meet the needs of Ukrainian citizens and will continue to work toward relocation of residents, food distribution, hygiene distribution and construction works.
“At the same time, we have to grow so that we can expand our humanitarian outreach. So that will come at a very great challenge to the organization,” he continued. “We will have to use a lot of brainpower to make it all happen.”
Currently Restore Ukraine devotes 95% of revenue to its humanitarian aid, leaving only 5% of funds for administrative costs as well as this needed expansion. Despite this challenge, Hnatusko said that the Ukrainian people are the organization’s “first priority” and they are dedicated to doing as much as they can to help.
“When Ukrainians are going through this extremely harsh and cold winter … they still need to receive hope that somebody else is caring for them and that they are not alone,” he said. “So I’m inviting all East Tennesseans to help at least one person, because together we can do so much more … and I think it is a great mission for us to share that love with them.”
Restore Ukraine’s website breaks down how donations can directly impact families in Ukraine. To support the organization’s mission and learn more about ways to help, visit https://restore-ukraine.org.