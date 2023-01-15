With the war in Ukraine continuing to devastate local residents, Restore Ukraine Executive Director Yaro Hnatusko shares what the humanitarian organization was able to accomplish in 2022 and how it will continue to help Ukrainians this year.

While it may not seem like it in East Tennessee, Ukraine is still in the midst of a very harsh winter that will continue for several months. Many Ukrainians have nowhere to go and must stay in their homes as the Russian invasion continues. This is only made more difficult by massive power shortages and structural damages — like shattered windows — which can leave homes only a couple degrees warmer than the outside air.

