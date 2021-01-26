Tennessee legislators passed a package of laws during their special session last week that they hope will help children who have faced significant educational roadblocks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're trying to give teachers every tool they need ... to give our children the best advantage we can," said state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, who along with state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, was pleased with the results of the session.
In addition to extending hold-harmless provisions and approving supplemental learning requirements designed to address education gaps caused by the outbreak, Tennessee legislators also passed a pay increase for teachers and sought to strengthen statewide reading instruction.
The hold-harmless provisions will ensure educators won't be evaluated based on 2020-21 state assessments.
Local school officials are now working out what these changes mean for their systems.
"As with most new education legislation, it takes time to determine how the new rules created in Nashville will affect local school systems around the state," said Washington County Director of Schools Bill Flanary.
Flanary said school officials know that student test scores will be negatively affected by the pandemic. One of the laws passed during the special session, HB 7003, extends hold-harmless provisions from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year to prevent students, teachers, school and districts from facing negative consequences as a result of student assessments.
"This is something educators have been asking for," Flanary said. "We’ll still be giving standardized tests, and part of the new law requires us to make sure a high percentage of our students take those tests."
Meanwhile, the Learning Loss Act, another law passed during the special session, establishes ways for school systems to address "learning loss" caused by the pandemic through "after-school learning mini-camps, learning-loss bridge camps and summer learning camps." These programs would begin in summer 2021 and will prioritize students who score below proficient in both reading and math.
The learning gap caused by the pandemic is a challenge systems will have to face, Flanary said, but he's unsure whether a weeks-long summer learning camp is feasible.
"Our teachers have been working through virtual and blended learning protocols for nearly a year now, and they need some down time," he said. "We’ll have to be very strategic about how we use manpower this summer."
The Literary Success Act, another law legislators approved last week, ensures school systems use a phonics-based approach for kindergarten through third grade reading instruction.
Flanary said phonics should be part of any reading instruction program, but it shouldn't be the only part.
"No two children learn to read exactly the same way, so the approach to reading instruction should be designed with multiple strategies in mind," he said.
He hopes the law will allow enough flexibility to make this happen.
Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said he appreciates the money set aside to help schools address learning loss through summer programming. While the state's plan is tailored more for grades 1-8, Barnett said the city school system will ensure accommodations are available for grades 9-12.
He's also pleased with the money the state has set aside to increase pay for teachers. As it prepares to plan its next budget, he hopes the city system will be able to improve pay for all employees, including support staff.
Joe Crabtree, a teacher and the president of the Johnson City Education Association, said he doesn't like the idea of legislators pushing through changes over a matter of days, adding that bills are typically molded over a period of weeks. The state's special session on education started on Jan. 19 and ended Jan. 22.
Crabtree does appreciate that the state is creating additional opportunities during the summer to help students who have fallen behind because of the pandemic. Rather than pushing these requirements as unfunded mandates, Crabtree also likes that the state will be funding these programs.
Teachers have, however, been asking for legislators to put a pause on testing this year, Crabtree said, which he noted can dominate two to three weeks in a normal year. Even though teachers and students won't face negative consequences from testing, schools will still hold end-of-year assessments.
That's time Crabtree said could be better used elsewhere.
"We were really hoping for that extra time as a way to provide more instruction for our students that we know they need," he said.
Alexander said officials don't expect teachers to prepare kids for two-to-three weeks before they take the test this year. They just want to see how students are doing.
"I think the teachers will be pleased when we get right down to it," she said.
Responding to concern about the speed with which legislators approved the laws, Alexander said the House Education Committee spent time before the session researching and preparing to ensure legislators could make the best decisions.
"They were not done lightly," Alexander said.