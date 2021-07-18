Safety and traffic are top concerns among residents who live near a proposed 120-unit apartment complex off Browns Mill Road in Johnson City.
On July 13, the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved a request to rezone a roughly 10-acre parcel at 2803 Browns Mill Road from R-3 to R-4, which would allow the project as proposed to move forward. The development would be called "The Pinnacle at Browns Mill" and consist of five apartment buildings and one clubhouse.
Rezoning the property allows the developer to increase the maximum unit density of the land. The proposal will now go to the City Commission for three readings.
Concerns from neighbors
Kim Brown, a hospice nurse, lives next door to the site. High traffic, speed and accidents are already issues on Browns Mill Road, Brown said, which would only be exacerbated by adding residents to the road.
Congestion, she said, primarily occurs at Browns Mill's intersections at Peoples Street and Oakland Avenue. The city is looking at installing a roundabout or a signal at the intersection of Browns Mill Road and Peoples Street.
Most of Brown's patients live within five miles of her home.
"I do have a concern about being able to meet the needs of my patients in a timely manner if I have to deal with a traffic situation," she said.
There are also safety considerations. The speed limit is 25 mph on Browns Mill Road, but Brown estimates the average motorist typically goes 40-45 mph.
Brown's husband, Tipton, is part of the original Brown family from which the road gets its name. Kim Brown wants to see the vacant property at 2803 Browns Mill Road developed in some manner. Although single-family homes would be great, a two-story project would be fine, Brown said. Three-stories, however, is too much.
"I'm opposed to having a three-story (building) beside my 1926 farm house," she said. "Because then that is going to make my property value go down."
The developer of the project, Rick Gentry, said he instructed his architect Friday to make the apartments blend in with the architecture of the surrounding neighborhood.
A series of neighbors shared concerns similar to Brown's during the planning commission meeting and sent emails to members urging them to reject the proposal.
"That property needs to be developed," Brown told the Press. "It doesn't need to be vacant. Someone needs to be taking care of it, but to put that volume of people and three stories is out of character for that neighborhood."
Residents also pointed out that there can be limited sight lines at points along Browns Mill Road, which makes turning onto the roadway and backing out of driveways precarious. They're concerned added traffic on the street would intensify that problem. City staff indicated they would take a look at the road conditions to see if anything could be done.
Staff determined there has been roughly eight accidents along Browns Mill Road between Oakland and Peoples since 2013.
Road conditions
Browns Mill Road is classified as a collector street and can handle a maximum of 12,000 vehicle trips per day. Currently, city staff say the roadway sees about 2,000 trips a day, which has been the case for several years.
The apartment complex would add about 700 trips, which staff notes is still far from the maximum load of the roadway.
"We believe the two-lane road is sufficient," Public Works Director Phil Pindzola told planning commission members. "It's sufficient today — in fact more than sufficient — and sufficient well into the future."
Pindzola said the city wouldn't consider upgrading the road until it sees traffic volumes reach about 9,000 trips per day.
"That will never happen on this road," he said, stating that there are limited options for growth in the neighborhood.
The city is requiring Gentry to construct a right-turn deceleration lane into the apartment complex. Additionally, planning commissioners approved the rezoning proposal with the stipulation that the deceleration lane be long enough to accommodate public transit and school buses that need to pull off the road. Gentry will also construct public sidewalks on his frontage along Browns Mill Road.
"This is a tough site because all of the 'easy' sites in the city are gone," said Development Services Director Preston Mitchell. "Many developers are finding that the infill sites that are left are difficult."
Overall, Mitchell said, planning staff and city leaders are focused on helping Johnson City grow in a way that mitigates and minimizes its impact on the surrounding community.
Gentry pointed out that state law prevents Johnson City from annexing property without permission from the owner, which means development has to look inward.
"The only thing they can do is develop what they've got within the city limits to continue to provide services to the community," Gentry said.