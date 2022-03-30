ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee started the public portion of setting a budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year on Tuesday evening with the annual session for outside agencies and other groups not affiliated with the county government to make requests for funding.
The committee heard from most of the outside agencies during the evening, but some of the larger recipients will present their requests during upcoming meetings.
The largest increase requested this year was for an additional $448,874 from the Carter County Emergency & Rescue Squad. Director Terry Arnold told the committee “the biggest problem I have is staffing issues.” He said all of his requested increase will go to salaries for employees.
“We are losing too many employees,” Arnold said. Many of the employees who chose to leave recently are going to significantly higher paying emergency medical positions in Johnson City or Sullivan County. Arnold warned the committee that “we are way understaffed. The county will be in jeopardy if more employees are lost to surrounding areas.”
To prevent the further loss of personnel and build back the staff, Arnold presented a four-year plan which included large increases in employee salaries. He said the increases could come from county contributions or from better returns from Medicare and Medicaid.
Arnold said this year the rescue squad had charges of $7,768,100 for ambulance patients. He said the ambulance service had to immediately write off $3,057,688 of those charges because of the limits that Medicare and Medicaid would pay.
Arnold said he also uses a collection agency for patients who refuse to pay their bill. He said the results of collection have been disappointing, with only $24,000 coming to the rescue squad.
The total amount the agency is requesting for the emergency medical service side of the operations this year is $601,574. The amount requested for the rescue squad section will remain the same as last year at $170,00.
In other requests heard Wednesday:
• The Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership is seeking to return to the $40,000 annual payment Carter County used to make to the agency. This year, the county only contributed $15,000 to NETREP.
• Kids Like Us is seeking an increase of $15,000 for its program of providing fun and an appropriate learning environment for individuals with learning disabilities. The year, the county provided a $5,000 donation. Kids Like Us is asking for $20,000 next year.
• The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library is asking for an increase of $13,789. That would bring the county’s annual contribution from $75,000 this year to $88,789 next year.
• Isaiah House, an organization that provides care for children who are awaiting placement in foster homes, is seeking a $2,500 increase from the county next year, raising the county’s total contribution from $5,000 to $7,500.
• An agency that has not received county funding in the past, East Tennessee Spay and Neuter, is seeking a contribution of $2,500.
• The Butler Volunteer Fire Department is seeking a $2,000 increase from the county, going from $3,000 to $5,000.
• The American Red Cross is seeking a $1,500 increase next year, going from $2,500 this year to $4,000 next year.