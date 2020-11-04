After unseating four-term incumbent Micah Van Huss during the Republican Party primary in August, builder Tim Hicks led at press time in the race of the District 6 seat for the Tennessee House of Representatives.
With all precincts reporting incomplete results at 11:30 p.m., Hicks received 73% of the 29,158 votes cast compared to Democrat Brad Batt’s 26.9%. Voter turnout was 70.04% in the county.
Hicks, the owner of a custom home construction company in Gray, sought a seat previously held by his father, the late state Rep. Bobby Hicks who served for two terms in the Tennessee House of Representatives. Bobby Hicks represented District 6 from 1994 to 1998.
Over the course of the campaign, Hicks has pointed to education, workforce development and expanding broadband access as some of his legislative priorities.
Hicks bucked an addiction to drugs and alcohol about 18 years ago through a combination of treatment, lifestyle changes, work experience and faith-based counseling. He’s indicated that strengthening policies on addiction treatment would be a prime concern in the state legislature.
Batt, a small business owner who founded an internet software company called BlueZebra Sports, has placed an emphasis on economic issues this cycle.
Pointing out that 45% of households in Washington County are struggling to afford basic needs, Batt has argued that the state needs sound policies that ensure workers can earn a living wage and provide for their families.
He’s also an advocate of expanding Medicaid, and has been critical of the Republican Party’s handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee.
Both Batt and Hicks have expressed support for boosting teacher pay.
Republican Rebecca Alexander, who defeated incumbent state Rep. Matthew Hill in the August primary, ran unopposed in the general election for the District 7 seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
She had received 18,038 of 18,519 votes cast as of press time. The rest went to write-in candidates.