The Johnson City Press will host a question-and-answer session later this month with seven candidates vying for top Washington County offices on the May 3 Republican Primary ballot.
The forum will be held in the auditorium of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 31. Candidates for county clerk, county mayor and sheriff will participate in the event.
The three-hour forum, which will be live-streamed at www.Johnsoncitypress.com, will be broken down into three segments, beginning at 6 p.m. with the two Republicans (Danny Edens and Cheryl Storey) running for county clerk.
At 7 p.m., the candidates for county mayor (Joe Grandy and Robbie Tester) will take the stage before the three candidates for sheriff (Leighta Laitinen, Keith Sexton and Michael Templeton) begin answering questions at 8 p.m.
“This is an important election year, and we believe it’s our duty as this community’s newspaper to help voters learn more about the people seeking office and their positions on the issues,” said Stephanie McClellan, the editor of the Johnson City Press.
Candidates will each be given three minutes to make an opening statement and five minutes for closing remarks. They will also have three minutes to respond to questions from the moderator, Nathan Baker, Press news editor.
An official timekeeper will warn candidates when their time is running out.
The candidates will be asked to address their answers and remarks solely to the moderator. No exchanges will be allowed between candidates.
The questions will be selected by the editors of the Johnson City Press. Each candidate will have an opportunity to answer the same questions within the time allowed.
The Press will provide a box with index cards at the beginning of forum for members of the audience to write down questions that can be asked of all candidates. No questions will be posed to candidates as individuals.
The winners of the Republican Primary for county clerk and sheriff have no opponents on the Aug. 4 general election ballot. However, the winner of the May 3 Republican race for county mayor will face a challenge from independent candidate James W. Reeves in August.
The early voting period for the May 3 primary is April 13 to April 28. Tennesseans have until April 4 to register to vote in the election.