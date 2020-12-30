A report completed by an outside investigator found City Manager Pete Peterson unnecessarily berated a Johnson City employee in an August email, but the city manager did not intend to threaten his job.
“Mr. Peterson has acknowledged to me that he made a mistake by including (the employee) in any of his emails,” Knoxville attorney Benjamin Lauderback said in a wide-ranging report, which the city released on its website Wednesday afternoon. “Be that as it may, he did use unprofessional language that was unnecessary under the circumstances.”
Fire prevention officer Roger Davis filed an official complaint against Peterson in September, claiming that the city manager had threatened his employment and berated him after looping the state fire marshal’s office in on an email chain about using the former Ashe Street Courthouse as a quarantine spot for homeless people with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
- “Tell Roger he is on my s*** list!!!” Peterson wrote in an August email to departing Fire Chief Jim Stables. “No need to get State involved and copy him on an email.”
“I have no need for employees who create problems,” the city manager said in another message to Stables and Davis.
Additionally, Lauderback found that there was no evidence to support Davis’ claim that Peterson had attempted to “exert undue influence” in plans review, construction approval for fire prevention activities and fire code enforcement.
“I have found the record to be devoid of evidence supporting that claim,” Lauderback wrote.
Lauderback did, however, hear from multiple people that Peterson’s management style “can and does cross the border of profane and demeaning.”
“I have been told by multiple witnesses that while they may have not been the subject of a ‘tirade’ by Mr. Peterson, they had observed him demean other subordinates, including, but not limited to, department heads,” he wrote.
Lauderback wrote that the City Commission should not condone this type of behavior.
Also, Lauderback said his investigation revealed this was not the first time Peterson has expressed a sentiment similar to his statement to Davis and Stables in August that he has “no need for employees who create problems.”
“He seems to occasionally make reference to ‘needs to be looking for a new job’, or words to that affect, as it relates to his subordinates,” the attorney wrote.
Several employees told Lauderback that Peterson had either made similar comments to them directly or to another employee while they were present.
“These comments were taken to mean the employee’s job duties were at serious risk,” Lauderback wrote. “Such statements exhibit poor leadership qualities unless they can be supported with actual evidence and written documentation as to why such a statement would be warranted.”
Using statements like this as a motivational tool should stop immediately, he wrote.
Peterson told the Press Wednesday everyone is prone to mistakes.
“We are dealing with human beings here,” he said. “We’re not all perfect, and I am certainly not perfect. I think that in recognition of that, is there room for improvement by myself and all the other parties involved? I certainly think so.”
Peterson said one of the noteworthy parts of the report concerned breakdowns in communication between departments that deal with inspections and codes enforcement.
“That’s certainly something we will address immediately,” he said.
Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Lauderback writes it would be appropriate for the City Commission to condemn Peterson’s behavior and language.
“That could include, but not be limited to, a public censure or admonishment of his actions,” he said. “Certainly, training for him would be a reasonable requirement.”
The city is in the process of putting together a grievance policy that addresses complaints that involve the city manager, which wasn’t previously established in the City Charter.
“It is clear such a policy is needed as soon as possible,” Lauderback wrote.
Commissioners also intend to factor Lauderback’s report into their annual evaluation of Peterson, which they put on hold in the fall while they waited for the attorney’s findings.
“Clearly, there are some open questions about communication, leadership style and by extension culture,” said Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise on Wednesday.
Personally, Wise said he’s not sure if more training for Peterson is the answer, but he stressed that this is a collaborative process involving other commissioners.
“The next step is the review, and then in the context of that review then you start to have more conversations,” about objectives and accountability, he said.