Heralded by The New York Post as “the biggest classical music sensation in years,” a renowned quintet will perform next month in Johnson City.
The 5 Browns are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, in the Grand Hall of the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts.
“This will be a wonderful evening of classical music,” said Dr. Esther Park, an associate professor in ETSU’s Department of Music. “Book your tickets now for what will be an energetic and dynamic performance.”
Comprised of Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae, the group attended The Juilliard School in New York, becoming the first family of five siblings ever accepted simultaneously.
In 2002, the group enjoyed a wave of success when People magazine declared them the “Fab Five.” That same year, both “Oprah” and “60 Minutes” featured The 5 Browns. The quintet has released eight CDs, three of which reached No. 1 on Billboard Magazine’s Classical Album Chart.
Purchase tickets through the Martin Center Box Office. Order online or call the Martin Center at (423) 439-2787.
The Martin Center, located at 1320 W. State of Franklin Road, is across from the main campus of ETSU. Contact the Department of Music at (423) 439-4270 or music@etsu.edu for additional information.