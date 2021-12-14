ELIZABETHTON — Renee Hensley has been named practical nursing director at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. Hensley, a registered nurse, succeeds Kathy Bullen, who is retiring.
Dean Blevins, president of the college, said the selection was difficult after advertising the position nationally, statewide and locally. “TCAT-Elizabethton’s existing practical nursing instructors were very qualified for the position,” Blevins said.
Hensley joined TCAT-Elizabethton in August 2019. Since then, she has been involved in all aspects of teaching students to be excellent licensed practical nurses, Blevins said.
Hensley is a graduate of Milligan University and Northeast State Community College. She holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
“I look forward to working with such a highly qualified and distinguished panel of TCAT nursing instructors, all of whom are registered nurses, to teach necessary healthcare skills in an ever-changing profession,” Hensley said.
Hensley’s appointment is effective Jan. 1.
TCAT’s practical nursing training is a one-year program with three available classes offered each year, one in Kingsport and two in Elizabethton. Classes meet Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with varying scheduled clinical programs