Ninety days after launching in November 2018, a program offering remote workers $10,000 cash to move to Tulsa, Oklahoma, netted 10,000 applications.
Almost three years later, the program — called Remote Tulsa — has now received almost 50,000 applications, and 1,000 workers have ultimately moved to the city, which has a population of about 400,000 people. Most of those remote workers, 90%, have stayed in Tulsa beyond the program's one-year commitment.
Ben Stewart, the executive director of Tulsa Remote, said the program launched with the goal of recruiting a diverse group of professionals from a range of industries.
"It was our belief that if people were able to experience Tulsa, with a continued commitment to community and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, they would want to stay and call Tulsa home," he said.
Tulsa Remote and a similar program in Alabama were among the inspirations for a local initiative to lure remote workers to Washington County.
Remote Johnson City
The new program, which resulted from a joint venture of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, has so far received about 65 applications since marketing started in early June.
The Remote Johnson City program offers up to $5,000 to move to Washington County. The cash value of the incentive depends on an applicant's income level.
The program has so far accumulated about $380,000 in funding, with $300,000 coming from the City of Johnson City and the remainder from BrightRidge and NeTREP. Eventually, organizers hope to again approach Washington County for funding.
Additionally, the program has received perks from local companies, such as credits for bike purchases, that it will pass on to recipients.
Program organizers have so far extended offers to eight people, who will be visiting the region in September. More offers could be made as the selection committee continues to review applications.
Compared to Tulsa and the Shoals, Johnson City's program is still young, said NeTREP CEO Mitch Miller.
"I think if this is something that we continue to build on, we'll get on the levels they (Tulsa and the Shoals) are," Miller said. "But it's going to take some time — maybe a year or two."
Miller hopes the first phase of the initiative will give officials an idea of what to expect.
"That's everything from the type of individual (we attract) to the impact they're going to bring and really give us some solid data so we can build more on the program," he said.
Visit the Shoals
As they were brainstorming the Remote Johnson City initiative, local economic development officials met with representatives of the program developed for Alabama's Shoals region.
Remote Shoals aims to attract workers to a stretch of Alabama that includes Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia. Like Tulsa Remote, it offers a $10,000 cash incentive for people to move to the region.
The program provides 25% of the cash incentive up front to help with relocation costs. Recipients get another 25% after living in the Shoals for six months and the remaining 50% once remote workers have lived in the region for an entire year. Among other requirements, recipients must have a minimum annual income of $52,000 to be eligible.
The program launched in June 2019 with the goal of recruiting 10 people in the first year. Mackenzie Cottles, marketing and communications specialist with Remote Shoals, said the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a surge in interest in remote work, and in the first quarter of 2021, the program saw more applications than it did in the first year of the program.
She estimated there are about 28 remote workers who are now living in the Shoals region with an additional 30 who are in the process of moving or deciding whether to sign up. So far, she estimated that the program is at a roughly 96% retention rate, adding that only one person opted to move out of the area.
Currently, they have the goal of bringing 50 people to their region.
Like Remote Johnson City, Remote Shoals also benefits from public funding. The program is a partnership between the Shoals Chamber of Commerce and the Shoals Development Authority.
In 2007, Cottles said, a half-cent sales tax was enacted in Lauderdale and Colbert counties, which flows into an economic development fund that finances the Remote Shoals program.
Unlike Remote Johnson City, the city of Tulsa does not fund the Tulsa Remote program. Instead, money comes from the George Kaiser Family Foundation, a charity serving Tulsa started by billionaire George Kaiser.
Why remote workers?
Why are remote workers seen as a valuable addition to a community? One reason is they help grow the tax base.
"We're an economic development authority tasked with the mission of recruiting business and industry to the area," Cottles said, which creates jobs and generates revenue in the community. "... This is another way to do that in a different mission and a different way."
Cottles estimates that the program has brought in $3.4 million of annual payroll into the Shoals, which is the combined pay of the workers who have decided to move to the region.
The program also helps raise the profile of the Shoals region, she said, and it brings diverse people from different fields and backgrounds into the community.
The Remote Johnson City initiative has raised concerns about why officials are investing money in people who live outside the region.
"It's more than giving people money," Miller said. "It's marketing the community, the region as a whole. I think that's really the important thing."
People will move here without the money, Miller said, especially as the region continues to build its brand.