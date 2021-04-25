Plans to create a fully online academy in the Johnson City Schools system were in place even before the COVID-19 outbreak forced students and teachers to remote classrooms.
And if there’s a bright side to the pandemic, said Superintendent Steve Barnett, it’s that it did allow the system to refine and troubleshoot its approach to remote learning before officially launching its online school.
More than 600 students have expressed interest in the Johnson City Virtual Academy, which will start in August. School officials have currently limited the online school to grades 5-12.
Barnett doesn’t, however, expect enrollment for the virtual academy will be that large in the first year. He anticipates 200-300 students will ultimately meet the system’s expectations for success in a virtual format.
“You’re going to have some students and families who may be interested but it’s just not a good fit for them,” Barnett said, “and we want to make sure it’s rigorous, it’s a good fit for the family.”
A registration application period for the virtual academy will close at 3 p.m. April 30.
About 12% of the students in the school system are still learning remotely because of the pandemic, and those students are being taught by teachers who exclusively teach remote classes.
Barnett said the vast majority of families have chosen to return to in-person instruction. The system is still following COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which includes social distancing and requiring masks.
During a special session on education earlier this year, legislators passed a series of laws designed to address learning loss and the pandemic’s impact on reading and math proficiency. That includes requiring afterschool learning and summer learning for struggling students.
Barnett said the system will have a large number of students participating in its summer school programming this year. That will be in place at six of the system’s eight elementary schools as well as Liberty Bell Middle School, which will also serve students at Indian Trail Intermediate School and Science Hill High School.
Johnson City Schools also hopes to officially transition to two middle schools serving grades 6-8 in August 2022.
Currently, students attend Indian Trail Intermediate School for grades 5 and 6 before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for grades 7 and 8.
Under the system’s new configuration, both facilities will transition to schools serving grades 6-8, and fifth grade will move back to the elementary school level. The city is in the process of building a total of 20 new classrooms across Woodland, Lake Ridge and South Side elementary schools to make room for fifth graders.
Barnett said limiting the number of school transitions is a huge improvement for students, eliminating the need to meet a whole new group of teachers and administrators.
“For them to be able to stay in their community school for an additional year of development and academic and social growth and maturity before they go to a middle school where you’re going to have fewer feeder schools into each one, that’s going to be a huge milestone in our system,” Barnett said.