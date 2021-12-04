This time of year finds many of us reflecting on Christmases from our past.
Why just the other day I was telling a friend about the Christmas morning I awoke to find a BB gun under the tree.
The gift seemed particularly miraculous since my mother, my elementary school teacher and even the Santa at The Mall warned me I would “shoot my eye out!”
No, wait ... that’s not my story. It sounds like Ralphie’s predicament from the 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story.”
But I do remember the Christmas Eve when I found an old magician’s hat and I placed it on the head of a snowman that my friends named Frosty. We were all surprised when Frosty came alive and began to sing and ...
Oops, I did it again.
I also recall there was a year when my dad was away earning money for the family. We were all geared up to celebrate his return on Christmas Eve when he was delayed by a bus accident in Rockville.
My mom told me to go fetch him and I ... Nope, I’m not John Boy and I never lived on Waltons Mountain.
OK, there was the time when I was tapped by my classmates to direct the Christmas play at school. Instead of learning their lines, my friends ignored my direction and danced around a piano.
I was so angry, I decided to search the neighborhood for the most sincere Christmas tree I could find.
Darn it, that’s not really mine either.
It seems as if some of my fondest Christmas memories are of watching Christmas specials on television. As a child, I knew Christmas was just around the corner when CBS aired “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
However, I do have other Christmas memories that naturally grow more nostalgic as I get older.
One is going to my church’s Christmas Eve pageant and getting a “Christmas treat” in the form of a brown paper sack filled with oranges, an apple, a banana and a few pieces of hard candy. At the time, I didn’t think much of the gift.
It wasn’t like I had received anything special.
After all it was just an orange, not Rock’em Sock’em Robots. Besides, my parents made sure all their children ate plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables.
Even so, I was amazed at how much pleasure my grandparents gained from these simple gifts. I would give them the apples and oranges from my Christmas treats (keeping the peppermint candy canes for myself, of course).
Eating my unwanted oranges brought back bittersweet memories for my grandparents. They would peel the fruit and tell me stories of the hard times they had faced during The Great Depression.
Grandma Ann often reminded me that when she was very young the only present she received on Christmas Day was a fresh orange or banana.
For Granny Jenny, it was the hard candy that made her holidays. Perhaps that is why she always kept hard candy stocked in the colorful glass dishes that sat on the coffee table in her parlor.
Time sure does play strange tricks on the mind. Today, the smell of peppermint candy or a freshly peeled orange takes me back to those cherished Christmases with my grandparents.