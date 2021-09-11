Editor’s Note: Years before 9/11, Johnson City Press history columnist Rebecca Henderson had a memorable, chance encounter with a New York City police officer who was one of the heroes who lost his life the day the Twin Towers fell.
It was my tremendous honor and privilege to be on the Association of Junior Leagues, International Board of Directors from 1996-1998.
One of our tasks was to represent, and report back to the association at various conferences that focused on volunteerism and nonprofits. (Independent Sector, International Association for Volunteer Effort, and the Points of Light Foundation are three that come to mind.) I was asked to attend the Points of Light Foundation Conference, which was held in New York City over the Independence Day Weekend in 1997.
I was staying in one of the Junior League rooms at the Waldorf-Astoria, but the conference was at the Marriott Marquis. For those of you familiar with the city, it’s a fairly short (in New York terms) walk, but being very directionally challenged, I elected to take one of New York’s famous yellow taxis each day, both ways.
On the last day of the conference, when I got in the taxi to go back to the Waldorf, the driver apologized and told me that he would need to drop me off several blocks away. There were quite a few roadblocks, complete with police cruisers blocking the streets. Before I got out of the taxi, the driver told me that I’d need to walk two or so blocks, and then turn right, walk another block or so, and then I’d see the Waldorf.
I got out of the taxi, starting walking, and noticed that policemen became more and more numerous the closer I got to the Waldorf. It was time to cross the street, and one of the policemen came up to me. Truly, one of New York ’s finest. I no longer remember his name, but I’ll call him “Paul.”
Paul introduced himself, and asked if he could help me across the street. I told him “Yes.” and we struck up a conversation. After all, it was quite a stroll from the taxi departure point to the Waldorf.
Paul asked me why I was in the city, and I told him. He said, with more than a little bit of a Southern accent, “Honey, I know you’re from the South, just like I am. “I can tell by the way you talk. I’m from Tiny County (made up name – I don’t remember it) in Mississippi. Population’s about 7,800. Where’re you from?” And so I told him.
In the course of the conversation, I asked Paul why he’d moved to New York. He said, “My great-grandpappy was sheriff of Tiny County. That was over a hundred years ago, way back in the 1800s. Then my granddad was sheriff. Now my Daddy’s the sheriff and he’s gonna retire in another six years. The rest of this term and the next term. Then I’m gonna run for the seat.
“Tiny’s a pretty small county. Why, it just amazes my mind to think that there’s more people that live in a block here in New York than there are in practically the whole county back home. Anyway, just in case somebody’s gonna run against me when Daddy retires, I figured that it’d be good if I got some experience with the biggest police force in the United States. My wife and me, we got married about five years ago, and moved up here. I went to the NYPD Police Academy, and my wife’s a school teacher over in New Jersey, across the river. And I’m proud to say I’m NYPD. I try ever’ day to make Daddy and Pap-Paw proud.”
By that time, we were right across from the Waldorf; there were 44 (and I know, because I counted them) policemen standing on the corner next to the Waldorf. I was really getting kind of nervous about staying there that night, wondering what on earth had happened to warrant so much police presence.
I asked Paul about the road blocks, the numerous policemen, etc. His answer was priceless ...
“Honey, some man by the name of William Jefferson Clinton who lives down at the White House in Washington, decided him and his wife was gonna come see a play on Broadway tonight. They’re staying right where you are — over yonder, at the Waldorf Hotel.” So that’s the story of the night that I stayed under the same roof as the then-POTUS. And I have another story about staying under the same roof as a former POTUS, Jimmy Carter, when I was in Houston on another Junior League trip.
I didn’t really think anything about Paul and his career until 9/11.
Several days — probably weeks, really — after 9/11, The New York Times ran pictures and articles about the people who died on 9/11. As I recall, each paper just had one page of the stories, and I seriously doubt everyone had a story written about them. There were probably about 10-12 stories in each issue. I can’t remember if families submitted the stories, or quite how they were obtained, but I do remember that the stories literally went on for months.
In the fall of 2001, I was at Books-a-Million, and – for whatever reason – bought a copy of The New York Times. You’ve probably guessed the rest of the story by now.
A picture of a handsome policeman, with a story about him moving to New York from a small county (population less than 8,000) in Mississippi in an effort to refine his law enforcement skills, was featured the day that I bought The New York Times. Paul – or whatever his name was – (and I so wish I’d kept that paper) and his wife had a baby, who was just a few months old when 9/11 happened.