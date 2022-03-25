ELIZABETHTON — Time is drawing near for the registration deadline for the Double DQ Quest. Participants are asked to register by April 2 in order to allow for the t-shirts to be ready.
The event takes place on April 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The quest is not a race, it is a 7-mile fun walk/run/bicycle ride starting at the Dairy Queen in Johnson City and going along the Tweetsie Trail to the Dairy Queen in Elizabethton. Participants who are registered get a t shirt and an ice cream cone at the Elizabethton Dairy Queen after they finish the quest, but short cuts are allowed for those who can’t wait for their ice cream. The registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children.
Registration may be made on the ARM Facebook page or by going to https://allevents.in/johnson%20city/double-dq-quest/200022159043837. Registration can also be made in person by going to the AIM office at 714 W. C St. in Elizabethton.
The lot at 104 Legion Street, near the intersection of Legion Street and State of Franklin. The lot will be opened for the event and participants may park their cars while they are on the trail.
The event is a fundraiser for the Assistance and Resource Ministries. The organization serves 994 families, or 4,000 people with food. The organization also provides free clothing for people in need. ARM gets most of its funding from local government grants, churches, businesses, individuals, and from fundraising events like the Double DQ Quest.