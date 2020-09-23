Washington County Register of Deeds Teresa Bowman has launched a program that offers residents and businesses free protection against property and mortgage fraud.
“According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud are among the fastest-growing crimes in the nation,” Bowman said in a news release. “We offer free property fraud alerts to homeowners and businesses, where they will be notified immediately if a document is filed in our office that includes their name or the name of their business.”
Bowman said her office believes “it is important to offer this service to those who entrust their property documents to us.”
To sign up for this fraud alert protection, users simply need to go to washingtoncountytn.org and click on the register of deeds office under government. The online form requires an email address as those who register will be immediately notified by e-mail should a document be recorded that matches the criteria provided.
Users can set up alerts by name or a business name if documents are recorded in the register’s office that match the criteria they have provided.
Bowman said users can register multiple names or businesses for the fraud alert. Even so, the alert is only as effective as the correct spelling of the name that is being monitored.
Users can set up multiple alerts to monitor different spellings of their name or business if they are concerned that it might be missed.
“Fraud can strike any property owner,” Bowman said, “But some are more vulnerable: senior citizens, immigrants, those facing foreclosure, and those who have multiple properties — second homes, vacation property or investment property. Also at risk are those who own unoccupied, abandoned, or distressed homes, lots or businesses.”
Another group that bears watching is property that has the name of a deceased owner on the deed. There have been reports of criminals watching the obituaries and acting quickly to forge the name of a deceased person on a deed, then recording the document and securing title.
The perpetrators then use the property to secure loans. They default on the loans, and lenders seize the property.
For more information regarding this program, call 753-1644.
