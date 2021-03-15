Monday’s numbers reach highest level in five weeks

Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate continued to climb over the weekend, with Monday’s daily positivity rate the highest the region has reported in five weeks.

After spending most of the last two weeks hovering around the 7-8% mark, the region’s seven-day positive rate was 9.61% as of Monday, up from 7.02% reported last Monday — which was the lowest seven-day rate the region saw in at least seven months.

On Monday, the region’s daily positive test rate was north of 15% for the first time since Feb. 9, though only 335 new tests were reported. Sullivan County reported the most new tests (126) and had a positivity rate of 20.63%, while Washington County saw 16.67% of its 90 tests come back positive.

Region’s new case rate on the rise despite overall decline in new cases since Friday

Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day average for new cases also increased over the weekend, rising to 89.2 — the highest reported in nearly three weeks. This comes despite total new cases decreasing for the third straight day on Monday.

Since Friday, new cases have declined each day, falling from 73 to 53 to 47 on Monday. The region’s seven-day new case rate continued to rise, however, because case totals remain well above where they were last week. Last Monday the region had a seven-day new case average of 65.2.

TDH won’t report COVID-19 data on weekends going forward

Over the weekend, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it would no longer report COVID-19 data on weekends, meaning Mondays will likely see larger case loads going forward.

“We continue to track COVID-19 cases daily for public health decision-making purposes,” TDH spokesperson Bill Christian said in a statement to the Press. “With the declining number of cases, we recognize the day-to-day number is less important than the overall trend for public reporting. We maintain the flexibility to report daily numbers, including on weekends, should circumstances warrant reporting every day.”

Saturday and Sunday’s numbers remain available in public data sheets, which will now be updated Monday through Friday.

Deaths down, hospitalizations up

Northeast Tennessee saw its fewest new deaths reported in a week since Oct. 5-11, with six new virus-related fatalities across its eight counties last week. New reported deaths have steadily declined each week since late January when the region reported 64 new deaths, its second-highest total.

New hospitalizations, however, increased slightly from last week with 17 reported. While higher than the total reported between March 1-7, last week’s count is still the second-lowest since July.

Ballad ICU patients at lowest point since September

Ballad Health reported 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across its hospitals on Monday, just the second time that number has fallen below 70 since September. Of those hospitalized, seven were in intensive care and seven were on ventilators.

ICU patients were at their lowest point since September, while ventilator patients were tied for the third-lowest total since October. From Friday’s count, hospitalizations fell by six, while ICU patients fell by four and ventilators patients by three. There was one person awaiting test results.

From Sunday, there were 12 new admissions and 14 discharges. Thirty-four COVID-designated beds were still available.