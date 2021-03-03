Ballad Health reported 78 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in its hospitals on Wednesday, a slight uptick from Monday’s total but overall remaining in line with totals reported over the past two weeks.

Since dropping below 90 on Feb. 19, the first time since October hospitalizations were that low, Ballad’s inpatient census has held steady in the upper 70s, though it rose to 85 on Feb. 22 before dropping to 77 two days later. Since then, hospitalizations have remained between 76 and 78, with intensive care patients hovering around 16. The number of patients on ventilators has remained below 15 since Feb. 12, and currently sits at seven.

Since peaking at 361 on Jan. 5, Ballad’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations experienced a sharp and rapid decline until early February, when the rate of decline slowed considerably. After declining by 72% between Jan. 5 and Feb. 5, hospitalizations have only declined by 22.7% in the four weeks since.

As of Wednesday, the hospital system had 44 COVID-designated beds available and reported 12 new admissions and eight discharges overnight.

State, local new death numbers continue decline

After reporting a record number of new virus-related deaths in January, Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 deaths began slowing declining from a record 64 reported the week of Jan. 25-31 to just 15 last week. Since Feb. 14, the region has reported an average of 2.1 deaths per day — down from 5.5 in the previous two weeks.

Over the past seven days, the decline is even more apparent, with just six COVID-19 deaths reported across the region’s eight counties in that time. Between Saturday and Monday, the region reported no new virus-related deaths, its longest such streak since July. Its current death toll of 996 is on the cusp on hitting 1,000, and remains unchanged from Tuesday as one death was removed from Sullivan County.

Statewide there has also been a decline in new deaths, which fell from an average of 84.7 per day the first two weeks of February to just 30.9 in the 17 days since. Tennessee has not reported more than 30 deaths since Friday, the longest streak since early September.