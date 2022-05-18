Health care and education leaders from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia met at East Tennessee State University on Wednesday to strategize ways to address the nursing shortage in the region.
It was part of a kickoff event for the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement.
Ballad Health and ETSU announced in October the creation of the center, which aims to bolster the nursing workforce and nursing support in the region through partnerships with other colleges and universities. The move was met with support from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who said at the time his administration was looking forward to working with Ballad and ETSU “as they build solutions to the national nursing shortage.”
Earlier this year, the state Legislature passed a bill to establish the Tennessee Center for Nursing Advancement within ETSU.
It allows the center to collect and aggregate data on nursing turnover, reasons for nursing turnover and successful recruitment practices. Ballad pledged $10 million for the center’s startup, and the state budget earmarked $1 million annually to operate the center.
The center’s goal is to advance the clinical practice of nursing, enhance inter-professional collaboration, contribute to knowledge about nursing workflow and generate nursing scholarship and innovation.
In addition to working with current nurses and nursing students, the center will look to attract more students into the profession, and will partner with other institutions to develop a common pipeline for high schools to identify those with aptitudes for the sciences and help match them with employment and pathways to certification as a nursing support professional or for a nursing degree.
These programs could match students with jobs within Ballad while they’re in high school, which provide a path to certification by their high school graduations, linking them with the possibility of scholarships for nursing degrees.
A regional effort
Representatives from a dozen colleges and universities were on hand for Wednesday’s event, as well as representatives from Ballad.
ETSU Provost Dr. Kimberly McCorkle said to those gathered that Wednesday was an opportunity to “think about and work toward possibilities.”
“We know that we’re stronger together when we work to address challenges, and we know that collaboration and communication are keys to successful outcomes,” said McCorkle, “so, we hope that today is going to provide an opportunity for collaboration and discussion that will help to establish a strong foundation for the work of the center over the next several years.”
After a presentation from several speakers, those in attendance broke into work groups focused on coming up with ideas related to the nursing pipeline, data collection, clinical and education innovation and nurse well-being.
“Hopefully we, together, can begin to address some of the challenges and put options on the table that will ensure 5-10 years from now our nursing workforce is a little bit more robust and resilient than it is as we come out of the pandemic,” ETSU President Brian Noland said.
Rural areas have been hit particularly hard by the nursing shortage, which has been an issue for years and was significantly worsened by the pandemic.
Noland said that this isn’t a problem that can be solved by one health care system or one university, underscoring the importance for collaborative work from colleges and universities across the region.
What’s next?
Noland said he hopes the meetings on Wednesday will lead to the creation of shared opportunities to address the issue, “and that’s to elevate the level of care for the people in our region and its educational institutions who train in the workforce.”
“We have a shared responsibility in addressing that challenge,” Noland said.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine said he hoped the meetings would lead to an agreement on the need for a template to create an accelerated nursing pipeline, something that he said could involve secondary schools, community colleges and universities doing handoffs to more efficiently educate future nurses.
Levine said he would like to see a pipeline that identifies those students who have an aptitude for nursing, and get them an associates or similar degree that allows them to enter the workforce while at the same time pursing a bachelor’s degree.
“If we can get there, that is a heck of a start,” Levine said.